What is the Path of the Ronin event in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2

The upcoming Season 2 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 will be dropping a limited-time event called 'Path of the Ronin.' It will remain active for the entirety of the season, with relevant challenges being released in installments. When the event begins, players will be presented with three challenges that can be completed in both the battle royale and multiplayer titles.

Season 2 of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 will bring several new changes and additions to both games, with the Resurgence map of Ashika Island soon to be added to the battle royale title. MW2, on the other hand, will receive new game modes, maps, and other features. In addition to this, five new weapons will be added to both games.

Everything that fans need to know about the Path of the Ronin event in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2

Call of Duty recently announced all of the changes and new content that's arriving in the two titles as part of Season 2 through their official blog. Among several intriguing mentions, the Path of the Ronin Event in particular has piqued the interest of many. It's an upcoming event that will challenge players of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 with seven tasks throughout the season.

These challenges are based on the Seven Virtues of Bushido: Integrity, Respect, Courage, Honor, Compassion, Sincerity, and Loyalty. Completing a challenge will reward players with unique cosmetic items such as gun buddies, weapon charms, and more. If all seven challenges are successfully completed, the popular Crossbow weapon will be provided as a reward.

The Crossbow in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 (Image via Activision)

According to the official blog, the Crossbow will have several customization options, unique functionalities, and different types of ammunition. Additionally, its standard 20.0" bolts will be recoverable and cannot be broken by Trophy systems. This makes the weapon ideal for players who prefer stealth over intense combat.

What are the Path of the Ronin challenges?

So far, the developers have only revealed the first three challenges through their official blog, which are:

Integrity

Multiplayer: Win 15 matches in any Multiplayer game mode.

Battle Royale: Get five Top 10 finishes.

Honor

Multiplayer: Get 100 objective defense kills.

Battle Royale: Collect your dog tag (Restore Honor) five times.

Sincerity

Multiplayer: Get 50 kills using Battle Rage.

Battle Royale: Complete five Assassination Contracts.

The event's challenges pertaining to Loyalty, Compassion, Courage, and Respect will be revealed later down the line. However, it's essential to note that although challenges are shared between the two titles, players don't need to complete them in both games.

For example, the Integrity challenge requires users to achieve 15 victories in any multiplayer game mode in MW2 and five Top 10 finishes in WZ2. Players can obtain the rewards for the Integrity challenge by either completing the MW2-specific challenge or the WZ2-specific challenge. Essentially, they're not required to complete both of them to claim their reward.

This is all there's to know about the Path of the Ronin event in Season 2 of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. The upcoming season goes live on February 15, 2023, bringing along a host of new content.

