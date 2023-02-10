Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will be receiving a total of seven game modes in Season 2. Some of these will be available at the season's launch, and the rest will arrive as it progresses. These multiplayer modes will increase gameplay options as well as the overall volume of content.

Activision caters to one of the largest communities in the gaming scene with its Call of Duty series. Both Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 were released with a lot of hype surrounding it. The upcoming game modes are a culmination of previous hits which veterans will easily recognize. Let us now take a look at all the upcoming game modes for MW2's Season 2.

Modern Warfare 2 set to receive seven new game modes in Season 2

1) Infected - Releasing at launch

The Infected game mode is known for offering notoriously fast-paced gameplay combined with a thrilling, nail-biting experience. In it, one must evade the infected team of players and survive as long as possible. Every gamer that gets eliminated respawns as an infected and hunts down their former teammates.

2) Gun Game - Releasing at launch

This is a classic Call of Duty mode where players have to fight with different weapons. Each elimination rewards a new item in an 18-weapon rotation pool. It is worth mentioning that melee kills set the enemy Operator back one item. The player who scores the last kill with the throwing knife wins the game.

3) Grind - Releasing at launch

The Grind game mode is basically Kill Confirmed with an added feature. The dog tags of players are stackable and need to be banked at one of two points on every map to secure points. Gamers can collect a large number of tags and deposit them all together to gain more points. It is worth noting that a player will lose them if they die before the deposit.

4) Hardcore - Releasing at launch

The popular Hardcore game mode will return to the COD franchise and replace MW2's Tier 1 playlist from the start of Season 2. The new inclusion will offer a mix of different modes and feature a veteran ruleset for all matches, including disabled health regeneration without stims.

5) Drop Zone - Releasing during season

Drop Zone is another popular game mode that debuted as a variant of Hardpoint. The marked location on the map, or the occupied space, gets a care package every 15 seconds. This is a great inclusion for anyone who wants to ramp up their kill count with killstreaks.

6) All-or-nothing - Releasing during season

In this one, every player spawns with additional perks like Scavenger, Throwing Knives, and a pistol with no ammo. Gamers can pick up ammunition after getting the first elimination and start climbing the scoreboard. The first to reach 20 kills will win the match and this special free-for-all Modern Warfare 2 game mode.

7) One in the chamber - Releasing during season

This will be a unique free-for-all game mode in Modern Warfare 2, where all players only get a handgun with a single bullet. Each elimination rewards gamers with a second one, which can then be used to take another operator down.

These upcoming changes in Season 2 for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 have been officially mentioned on Call of Duty’s blog. The update is scheduled to go live on February 15 for all regions. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for the latest updates and more details on the upcoming seasonal patch.

