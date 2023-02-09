How to get the Oni Pyroclast Operator skin in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2?

The Oni Pyroclast Operator skin is an upcoming addition to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 in the Season 2 update. However, it will only be available to PlayStation players. This information was revealed in the latest season's Roadmap, which outlines all the new content coming to the two games in the update.

Call of Duty fans on PlayStation systems are no strangers to the Oni Operator. The character was given as a pre-order bonus for all those that pre-ordered the game on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. Season 1 also rewarded PS users with the PlayStation Combat Pack, which included the Oni Tactical Operator skin along with weapon blueprints, weapon charms, and more.

Everything that fans need to know about acquiring the Oni Pyroclast Operator skin in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2

Call of Duty @CallofDuty bit.ly/S02Roadmap



Resurgence is back on Ashika Island

Grind to the top with MP Ranked Play

Infected and Gun Game return

Major BR changes including 1v1 Gulag The #CODBlog has everything you need to know about Call of Duty #Warzone2 and #MWII Season 02Resurgence is back on Ashika IslandGrind to the top with MP Ranked PlayInfected and Gun Game returnMajor BR changes including 1v1 Gulag The #CODBlog has everything you need to know about Call of Duty #Warzone2 and #MWII Season 02 👉 bit.ly/S02Roadmap🌊 Resurgence is back on Ashika Island📈 Grind to the top with MP Ranked Play🎯 Infected and Gun Game return🔥 Major BR changes including 1v1 Gulag https://t.co/sz7uLLItCC

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 2 will be introducing a plethora of new content to the two titles. All these changes and additions were shared through a post on the official Call of Duty blog.

The post titled "Path to Season 02" entailed all such additions and changes. Under the "Sony Combat Pack Available (Launch Window)" section therein, the developers unveiled the latest Oni Operator skin called Pyroclast.

To acquire it, players will have to get the Sony Combat pack. Apart from the Operator skin, this pack includes:

The “Oni Carver” SMG Blueprint

The “Oni Slasher” Assault Rifle Blueprint

The “Yoroi” Weapon Charm

The “Crimson Oni” Animated Calling Card

The “Golden Dragonfly” Sticker

The “Grinning Oni” Emblem.

As mentioned earlier, the Sony Combat Pack is only accessible to PlayStation players who have subscribed to the PlayStation Plus service. If they are already playing Modern Warfare 2, it is natural that they are already subscribed to the service. However, those who only play the free-to-play title, Warzone 2, will need to get the PS Plus subscription to redeem the combat pack.

Oni Pyroclast Operator skin (Image via Activision)

The Sony Combat Pack won't be available at the launch of Season 2. According to the blog, players can acquire the pack starting February 22, 2023. However, no end date has been specified yet. The Combat Pack can be easily obtained by searching for it on the PlayStation Store, or by looking for Warzone 2 on the PlayStation Store and claiming it from the Add-Ons section.

This is all there is to know about getting the Oni Pyroclast Operator skin in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. It's free for all PS Plus members and can be easily had at no extra cost. Call of Duty previously announced that moving forward, the game will introduce exclusive Combat Packs with each Season update for all players on the PS4 and PS5 platforms for free.

Season 2 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 will go live on February 15, 2023, for PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5.

The upcoming Season update is set to introduce five new weapons, new game modes, maps, and more.

