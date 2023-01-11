Modern Warfare 2 to reportedly receive two fan favorite game modes in season 2

With the highly anticipated Modern Warfare 2 season 2 update scheduled to arrive in a few weeks, it's no surprise that the community is eager for a glimpse at the game's upcoming new content. Fortunately, a recent leak by dataminers has provided fans with information that Season 2 of Modern Warfare 2 might see the return of two fan favorite modes.

As the new season is set to drop on February 1, leaks about the next major update are already being spread throughout the playerbase. Although the developers are yet to officially confirm what's coming, players can still get an idea of the upcoming content for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 season 2 through such leaks and rumors.

According to reliable sources, dataminers have found files related to the Gun Game and Gunfight modes in the game's multiplayer variant, which means that these two popular modes are likely to make a return in the upcoming second season. To learn more about the modes, read below.

Dataminer reveals the return of Gunfight and Gun Game modes in Modern Warfare 2 season 2

Popular Call of Duty leaker TheGhostofHope retweeted a relevant post, indicating the potential introduction of the two classic modes. A dataminer named BKTOOR5, who previously leaked that the Cranked and Plunder game modes will potentially arrive in season 2 of Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2, tweeted out logos for the two highly anticipated modes.

For fans who aren't familiar with what the Gun Game and Gunfight modes are, here's a brief idea of what to expect if they do arrive in the upcoming season.

In Gunfight, there are two teams, with each team having two players. They are dropped into a map where they play a round-based deathmatch. The primary objective of this mode is to reduce the other team's health to zero within 40 seconds of playtime. As of now, it's unclear if the exact same rules will be applied to the rumored mode in Modern Warfare 2, but fans can certainly expect similar gameplay.

As for Gun Game, it's a completely unique mode when compared to the traditional multiplayer modes in Call of Duty. You get into the lobby with the same loadout as everyone else. With each kill you obtain, you get a new weapon. After getting 18 kills, you'll receive the final weapon of the game and the player who gets to it first wins the game.

Just like Gunfight, it's currently unconfirmed if Gun Game will feature rules similar to its previous iterations. With fans eagerly waiting for official information to be released, these leaks are more than interesting enough to keep the community engaged for now.

