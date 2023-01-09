Call of Duty Warzone 2's second seasonal update will supposedly introduce new game modes, maps, and a new operator skin, among other new features. The Season 2 update could also expand the list of weapons available in the common arsenal for players.

The update will likely shift the weapons meta again with a series of buffs and nerfs for various guns currently available in the game. Popular content creator and Warzone 2 player, WhosImmortal, posted a video on YouTube citing his views on which weapons will most likely be nerfed in Season 2.

That said, here are all the weapons that might get a heavy balance change with the Season 2 update in Warzone 2.

RPK, Fennec, and other weapons likely to be nerfed in Warzone 2 Season 2

Activision has tried to provide a balanced gaming experience with Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. But the large diversity of weapons and equipment in such large online multiplayer games makes it difficult to keep every combat element in check.

Instead, developers utilize large chunks of data from the game about weapon pick rates and win rates that are then used to introduce nerfs to popular weapons. A similar assumption was also made by WhosImmortal as he tried to predict the next set of balance changes.

Expected Season 2 weapon nerfs

Various stats tracking pages on the internet can provide players with approximate data on each weapon. These stats are derived from the game and are presented in graphical or numerical methods. Nerfs are usually accompanied by buffs that uplift other weapons in the class to make them viable choices for loadouts.

1) RPK nerf

The RPK belongs to the Light Machine Gun weapon category and hails from the Kastovia weapon platform. It is a preferred gun choice for most players in Warzone 2. It features excellent stats and can be used for medium and long-range gunfights. With various weapon builds, the RPK has become a staple gun on the battlefields of Al Mazrah.

2) Fennec nerf

The secondary slot-killing machine gun Fennec is a popular choice, usually paired with the RPK. The weapon belongs to the Sub Machine Gun weapon category and has its unique Fennec weapon platform. The SMG class is competitive, but this gun made its way to the top with its absurdly high fire rate and burst damage output.

3) Kastov 762 nerf

The Kastov 762 belongs to the Assault Rifle category and is the first weapon from the Kastovia platform. It has a very fast Time-To-Kill (TTK) compared to others in its class. While recoil is aggressive, a well-made weapon build can easily compensate for this.

4) Akimbo pistols nerf

Akimbo pistols are ridiculously strong at close range when fighting against enemy Operators. These weapons can only be used for hip fire, but the instant damage output can outperform most Sub Machine Guns. A damage control balancing might be on the way for Warzone 2 in Season 2.

5) RAAL MG nerf

The RAAL MG is not used as often as the RPK or Kastov 762, as its recoil kicks are hard to control without a proper build. The RAAL MG might be nerfed only on a damage output basis as it is a weapon that can take down enemies even from long range. The weapon remains heavy and hinders a player's movement.

These are some weapons that will probably get nerfed in Warzone 2 Season 2. Stay tuned for the latest updates and more details on the upcoming seasonal update.

