Warzone 2.0: Best Akimbo X13 Auto pistol loadout in Season 1 Reloaded

Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 and Modern Warfare 2.0 released the mid-season update for their first season on December 14, 2022. Titled Season 1 Reloaded, the most recent update features brand-new content for both games.

This includes Call of Duty's first-ever raid, the Atomgrad Episode 1, a new weapon called the Chimera Assault Rifle, the 6v6 Shipment multiplayer map, and a bunch of weapon balancing changes to switch up the meta.

While a reliable secondary option, with the Season 1 Reloaded update, the pistol weapon class's reliability against armored opponents took a hit that witnessed a damage reduction for the Akimbo P890, X12, Basilisk, and .50 GS.

However, this update has allowed the Akimbo X13 Auto to resurface in Warzone 2.0's weapon meta, proving to be a solid close-range option that mixes low TTK and greater player mobility.

The best Akimbo X13 Auto pistol loadout to use during Warzone 2.0 Season 1 Reloaded

Part of the XRK weapon platform, the X13's unique and advanced fully automatic trigger can deliver a menacing 20 rounds per second while sacrificing a significant amount of recoil control and effective damage range.

Unlocked by leveling up the X12 semi-auto pistol to level 10, the X13 is a much superior option in its weapon class thanks to its wide range of customizability that can even transform this full-auto pistol into a compact SMG.

The Hammer Strike weapon blueprint for the X13 Auto in Warzone 2.0 (Image via Activision)

Recommended attachments:

Muzzle: FT Steel Fire

FT Steel Fire Laser: 1MW Pistol Laser

1MW Pistol Laser Ammunition: 9mm Overpressured +P

9mm Overpressured +P Magazine: 33 Round Magazine

33 Round Magazine Rear Grip: Akimbo X13

Starting with the muzzle attachment, the FT Steel Fire muzzle is one of the best muzzles to equip on pistols, responsible for improving bullet velocity, damage range, recoil smoothness, and adding sound suppression.

The only downsides to this silencer are decreased ADS speed, decreased aim stability, and slower aim walking speed, which is negligible for this build since the Akimbo perk removes the ability to ADS. The FT Steel Fire muzzle is unlocked by leveling up the P890 to level 24.

Moving onto the laser attachment, the 1MW Pistol Laser is a visible blue laser that enhances the hipfire accuracy, hipfire recoil control, and sprint-to-fire speed of your handgun. This much-needed addition to the Akimbo build will enable you to run and gun without suffering hipfiring penalties. The 1MW Pistol Laser can be unlocked by leveling up the P890 pistol to level 5.

For the choice of ammunition, the 9mm Overpressured +P trades recoil control for an added advantage in your gunfights by afflicting your opponents with an increased flinch, making it harder for them to focus their shots. The 9mm Overpressured +P modification can be unlocked by leveling up the Minibak SMG to level 14.

The Side Impact weapon blueprint for the X13 Auto in Warzone 2.0 (Image via Activision)

When it comes to the magazine, a larger magazine is always a better choice for pistols and SMGs due to their low damage per magazine and tendency to run out of ammo pretty quickly, thanks to their high rate of fire.

With the 33-round mag, players get 66 bullets, which is plenty to knock down their opponents and finish them off without needing to reload. This attachment can be unlocked by leveling up the X13 to level 5.

Finally, the attachment that completes the build, the Akimbo X13 rear grip, allows users to equip two of these fully automatic pistols at the same time. The extra pistol significantly improves the TTK, shots to kill and damage per magazine. This perk is ideal for close-quarter combat and room clearance, removing the need to aim first, despite losing the ability to aim down sight,

Call of Duty @CallofDuty



Favorite drop? Who else has already explored every location of Al Mazrah?Favorite drop? Who else has already explored every location of Al Mazrah?Favorite drop? 👇 https://t.co/A5lo9ge3JP

Season 1 Reloaded of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 is currently available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC (via Battle.net and Steam).

Poll : 0 votes