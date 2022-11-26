Best loadout for Minibak in Warzone 2 Season 1

Call of Duty Warzone 2's Season 1 is live right now. While the game offers a plethora of content and weapons at the launch, it is surely difficult for players to pick the best items in the city of Al Mazrah.

While most of the fights on the map are mid-long range, you still need to check out those dark corners or allies where enemies might be hiding. For that, using an SMS is recommended. However, finding a good SMG to cover those close-quarter and mid-range fights at the same time might be difficult.

We have found one of the best weapons to use if you have the said scenarios in mind. The Minibak in Warzone 2 is an absolute demon and here is the best possible loadout that you should try in Season 1.

Five top attachments for Minibak in Warzone 2

As Warzone 2 shares the same engine as Modern Warfare 2, it also shares all the weapons. You can use five attachments at the same time to get the most out of a gun in both games. Here are all the recommended attachments for Minibak to use in Warzone 2.

Recommended attachments:

Laser: FSS Ole-V Laser

FSS Ole-V Laser Muzzle : Xten RR-40

: Xten RR-40 Magazine: Minibak Grip Mag

Minibak Grip Mag Rear Grip: True Tac Grip

True Tac Grip Stock: Otrezat Stock

The first thing you need to keep in mind is that the aforementioned build is a perfect blend of mobility and short to mid-range fights. Not using a barrel will add extra mobility, hence, you need to keep your secondary weapon in check. However, if you want to focus more on mid-range than on close-quarter fights, you can remove the FSS Ole-V Laser and add the Bak-9 279mm Barrel instead.

In this build, the laser will add more ADS speed, aiming stability, and sprint to fire speed. These buffs are absolutely great for quick turnarounds and clearing corners. The Xten RR-40 muzzle will add some damage range and bullet velocity as well. Furthermore, using the silencer will make you as quiet as possible during gunfights.

The Minibak Grip Mag will also add some recoil control and stability. As an SMG, it suffers a bit in range. These attachments will even help those odds. Furthermore, the Otrezat Stock and True Tac Grip will help the gun with increased ADS speed and mobility, which will balance out the lost mobility by adding the previous attachments.

To unlock the Minibak in Warzone 2, you just need to play with the gun in the DMZ mode and successfully exfil yourself with the gun. However, unlocking the weapon in Modern Warfare 2 might be a tricky task.

How to unlock Minibak in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2

First, you need to reach level 23 and unlock the Kastov 762. After this is done, reach the level of that gun by leveling it up to unlock the Kastov 545. You need to play with the Kastov 545 and level it up to 13, which will in turn unlock the Kastov-74U.

After completing this step, play with it till it reaches level 15 and then the Vaznev-9K will be unlocked. Finally, you need to bring the weapon to level 14 and unlock the Minibak.

