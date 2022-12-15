Players often find themselves in Warzone 2 equipped with ground loot and try to balance the loadout by carrying a weapon that can perform well in short to medium-range and one that can aid them in long-range gunfights. Weapons that excel in close-quarter combat (CQC) usually have a high fire rate and can burst down enemies with overall high damage output.

The famous Warzone 2 player and content creator JGOD recently uploaded a video citing his views on the best close-range weapons that can guarantee an upper hand.

Activision released Call of Duty Warzone 2 as its latest title as a free-to-play game that features multiple new changes to enhance the realistic experience in-game. The changes were originally introduced as a part of Modern Warfare 2, which carried over to Warzone 2 and solidified all the alterations.

Note: This is not a ranked list. The choices listed can differ for everyone.

Warzone 2 JGOD reveals the best CQC weapons

A total of ten weapon categories are shared between Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2, which contains the entire arsenal of both games. Each weapon category has a specific role, considering the nature of the weapon and its strengths. With the introduction of an advanced weapon modification platform, players can alter and repurpose a weapon for a different scenario.

1) Bryson 800

The Bryson 800 belongs to the Shotgun category and hails from the Bryson 800 series weapon platform. Weapons in this category are potent at close range and can take down enemies with one or two shots in most cases.

With the correct choice of attachments, players can actively decimate players who choose to push up and challenge the Bryson 800 face-to-face.

Recommended build:

Muzzle: Bryson Improved Choke

Bryson Improved Choke Barrel: 29.6” Rifled Barrel

29.6” Rifled Barrel Laser: Point-G3P 04

Point-G3P 04 Stock: Sawed Off Mod

Sawed Off Mod Guard: Demo X50

This build can utilize a speedy Time to Kill (TTK) of 800ms at a range of 9 meters. The total damage output per magazine for the weapon is 1142.

2) Akimbo P890

The P890 belongs to the Handgun category and hails from the Bruen 890 weapon platform and allows players to progress through weapon levels to unlock better attachments.

The weapon is underwhelming when used without the Akimbo attachment and packs a high-damage output at close-range. With the correct choice of attachments, players can easily take down enemies who mistake this handgun for a weaker armament.

Recommended build:

Barrel: Tuzek Cottonmouth Barrel

Laser: 1mW Pistol Laser

Rear Grip: Akimbo P890

Trigger Action: Bruen Express

Magazine: 12 Round Magazine

This build can utilize a whopping TTK of 339ms at a range of 9 meters. The overall damage output of the weapon per magazine is 1373.

3) Akimbo X12

The X12 is another weapon in the Handgun category and belongs to the XRK weapons platform in Warzone 2. The weapon's stats are great even after being a minor factor gun that is usually discarded as non-viable ground loot. With the correct choice of attachments, players can transform this into a killing machine and aim to take the ultimate victory.

Recommended build:

Muzzle: FT Steel Fire

FT Steel Fire Laser: 1mW Pistol Laser

1mW Pistol Laser Rear Grip: Akimbo X12

Akimbo X12 Trigger Action: XRK Lightning Fire

XRK Lightning Fire Magainze: 24 Round Magazine

This build can utilize a similar fast TTK of 349ms at 9 meters and packs a heavy damage output of 1872 per magazine.

4) Lachmann Sub

The Lachmann Sub belongs to the Lachmann & Meer weapon platform and is categorized under the Sub Machine Gun weapon class. The base weapon is a lethal force in close quarters and packs a heavy punch that can take out multiple enemies. With carefully curated attachments, players can capitalize on its strength and use it to mow down opposing teams.

Recommended build:

Muzzle: Singuard MKV

Singuard MKV Laser: 1mW Quick Fire Laser

1mW Quick Fire Laser Optic: Slimline Pro

Slimline Pro Stock: LM Stockless Mod

LM Stockless Mod Magazine: 50-Round Drum

The following weapon build offers a high TTK of 450ms at 9 meters range and can output overall damage of 1810 per magazine.

5) Vaznev 9k

The Vaznev 9k is another Sub Machine Gun weapon class weapon and belongs to the Kastovia weapon platform in Warzone 2. It is one of the fan-favorite weapons that can excel at close-range gunfights and perform consistently even in medium range. Here is the recommended build for the Vaznev 9k.

Recommended build:

Muzzle: Singuard MKV

Singuard MKV Laser: Schlager PEQ Box IV

Schlager PEQ Box IV Optic: Slimline Pro

Slimline Pro Stock: Otrezat Stock

Otrezat Stock Magazine: 45 Round Magazine

This build boasts a high TTK of 462ms at 9 meters range and can inflict 1620 damage per magazine.

This concludes with the most efficient weapons for close-range gunfights that players can utilize in Warzone 2. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for the latest updates and more weapon guides as we closely follow Activision’s latest Battle Royale.

