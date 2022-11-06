The best "one-shot" Bryson 800 loadout in Modern Warfare 2

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is shaping up to be the biggest FPS title of 2022 with its adrenaline-pumped multiplayer. It is being played by tens of millions of players all over the world and across all platforms, as well as being streamed by content creators as they race to unlock the Mastery Camos.

Housing a large selection of modern and versatile weapons that players can choose to fit with their playstyle, Modern Warfare 2 also features a unique selection of shotguns from classics like the Lockwood 300 to the tactical Bryson 800 series.

Top Bryson 800 loadout in Modern Warfare 2 with the "one-shot" kill potential

In most first-person shooter titles, shotguns are notorious for their insane amount of damage at point-blank ranges. Able to knock down enemies, if not instantly eliminate them with one to two shots, they are no different in Modern Warfare 2 either.

With four variants currently in the game, the Bryson 800 is a highly-customizable pump-action shotgun that excels in close to medium-range engagements, providing both firepower and mobility. That being said, here is the best loadout for the Bryson 800 that is capable of "one-shotting" your opponents:

Recommended attachments for Bryson 800

Barrel: 18" Demo Firewall

18" Demo Firewall Muzzle: SA MX-50

SA MX-50 Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

VLK LZR 7MW Stock : Stockless Pistol Grip

: Stockless Pistol Grip Guard: Demo X50 Tactical Pump

Starting off with the barrel, the 18" Demo Firewall shotgun barrel enables a faster ADS and movement speed with this weapon, with a reduction to the overall damage range and bullet velocity. This mobility attachment is beneficial as players are required to run up to the enemies in order to land a killing blow.

The SA MX-50 should be used to combat the reduction in bullet velocity and damage range on the Bryson 800, which would seriously lower the viability of this shotgun otherwise. The muzzle attachment increases the damage range and bullet velocity while adding sound suppression and recoil smoothness to the weapon at the same time.

For the laser attachment, the VLK LZR 7MW further enhances the ADS speed as well as aiming stability. The laser is also responsible for a quick sprint-to-fire speed that is beneficial in intense, fast-paced combat. The minor downside to it is the visible red laser beam when ADS-ing.

Another mobility-based attachment for the Bryson 800 is the Stockless Pistol Grip weapon stock modification. It completely removes the base stock and replaces it with a pistol grip, providing an enhanced sprint and movement speed, allowing players to quickly participate or disengage from gunfights.

Finally, for the guard attachment, the Demo X50 Tactical Pump is responsible for a faster rechambering of pellets. This is very crucial to the setup since this weapon doesn't have a dedicated magazine unlike the Bryson 890, and hence, players wouldn't wish to be caught off-guard while reloading it.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is now available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC (via Battle.Net and Steam).

