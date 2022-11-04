Modern Warfare 2: What rewards can players expect from Mastery Camo challenges?

Released on October 28, Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 marks a new era in the franchise. Along with an engaging campaign and action-packed multiplayer, the game features a vast and unique arsenal of modern firearms. It duly provides the most tactical first-person shooter experience.

Modern Warfare 2 allows players to level up their weapons and unlock unique attachments to make their loadout stronger. They can also unlock new striking and beautiful skins for weapons called Weapon Camos. But those with extra dedication can strive to unlock a new set of camos through challenges called Mastery Camo Challenges.

Rewards of Mastery Camo challenges and how to unlock them in Modern Warfare 2

Unlockable weapon skins have always been a tradition for shooter games, especially with the Call of Duty titles. Getting eliminations is always better when players strive to unlock a specific camo for their weapon through unique and exciting challenges. Modern Warfare 2 continues this trend.

The game, unlike its predecessor Modern Warfare, instead of having multiple categories of camos based on design patterns, features only two major camo types: Base Camo and Mastery Camo.

While the Base Camos are available by getting a certain amount of eliminations in a specific manner,, the Mastery Camo category is for those who wish to play with utmost royalty and bragging rights.

These Mastery Camos include - Gold, Platinum, Polyatomic and Orion - which can only be unlocked by completing specific challenges associated to them. Completion of these skins also unlocks the Weapon Mastery challenges. That being said, here is everything to know about Mastery Camos:

Gold Mastery Camo

The Gold Mastery Camo in Modern Warfare 2 is one of the best renditions of the gold weapon camo across every Call of Duty title. Featuring an all-gold finish, the Gold Mastery Camo is unlocked when players complete all the Base Camo challenges for the specific gun.

The Gold Mastery Camo challenge requires one to eliminate a certain number of opponents (two to three in most cases) without dying. Furthermore, they must achieve it a certain number of times. Successfully doing so will unlock the Gold Mastery Camo for that specific weapon.

Platinum Mastery Camo

The Platinum Mastery Camo for the M4 in Modern Warfare 2 (Image via Activision)

What's better than gold if not platinum, and that's precisely what Call of Duty thinks with its metallic and glistening Platinum Mastery Camo. Unlike the Gold Camo Challenges, which are tied to a specific weapon, the Platinum Camo challenge is for an entire weapon category.

The following weapon categories are as follows:

Assault Rifles

Battle Rifles

SMGs

LMGs

Marksman Rifles

Sniper Rifles

Sidearms

Launchers

Melee (Primary and Secondary)

Platinum Mastery Camo becomes unlockable for a specific category only if the player has unlocked a minimum number of Gold Camos. This is equal to the total number of weapons in that category at launch.

This means that a player is allowed to technically skip unlocking the Gold Camo for one of the guns in a specific weapon category when a new one has been added with future seasons and updates.

Polyatomic Mastery Camo

The Polyatomic Mastery Camo in Modern Warfare 2 (Image via Activision)

Similar to the Platinum Camo challenge, the Polyatomic Camo challenge is associated with a specific weapon category. This implies that the challenges associated with assault rifles will be different from shotguns or launchers. Successful completion will grant you the Polyatomic Camo for this specific weapon.

To unlock the Polyatomic Camo challenge in the first place, players need to have unlocked the Platinum Camo for at least 51 weapons in the game. These 51 weapons can be either all the ones available with launch or a mixture of default and upcoming weapons.

Orion Mastery Camo

The ultimate weapon camo, the Orion, in Modern Warfare 2 (Image via Activision)

The final weapon camo that true enthusiasts need to grind for is the coveted Orion Mastery Camo. True to its name, the weapon camo has a more celestial look to it, with colors blending in like 'Nebulas' as seen in space.

The road to unlocking Orion isn't an easy one. Hence, to reward players for their efforts, the Orion Mastery Camo isn't associated with a specific challenge or weapon. It requires one to only unlock the Polyatomic Mastery Camo for a total of 51 weapons in the game.

Upon securing these camos, the Orion Mastery one is unlocked for every weapon that has a Polyatomic one. Furthermore, if players already have the Orion, unlocking the Polyatomic Camo for future weapons will automatically secure the Orion Camo for it at the same time.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is now available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC (via Battle.Net and Steam).

