Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has been released in certain parts of the world and will be released worldwide in the next few hours. Before getting into multiplayer, learning about the new camo system and knowing how to unlock the rarest kind would be a good idea.

Infinity Ward has made the process of getting Mastery Camos more streamlined in Modern Warfare 2 compared to its predecessor, which came out in 2019. There are four such cosmetics for each gun. They are Gold, Platinum, Polyatomic, and Orion. This article will explain how players can get each Mastery Camo.

Guide to getting Modern Warfare 2 Mastery Camos

In Modern Warfare 2, the camos are split into two categories, Base and Mastery Camos. The four mentioned in the previous section fall under the second class. Mastery Camos need to be unlocked one by one for each weapon. They will be made available to obtain once the Base Camos' challenges have been completed. The kills required to progress in challenges can be made in Warzone 2.0 as well.

You have to complete Base Camo challenges first

Base Camos works quite in a simple manner. Once the player has unlocked one for a particular weapon, it will automatically become available for all guns. The cosmetics can be obtained by completing specific Base Camo challenges with one weapon. Players will be tasked with four objectives that need to be accomplished in chronological order.

For example, the first challenge is to simply get 50 kills. Completing this one will unlock the second one, which involves getting 50 kills while ADS-ing with the same weapon used to accomplish the first objective. The third objective requires the acquisition of 10 double kills. Completing this task will unlock the final challenge, which will be similar.

Also, to unlock the first Base Camo challenge, players will need to get the gun they want to use to a certain level as well. As the weapon levels up, more objectives will be made available to complete. Subsequently, Moder Warfare 2 gamers will get access to the tasks required to get the four Mastery Camos.

Gold Mastery Camo

Gold is the first Mastery Camo you can unlock. To do so, you will have to complete the challenge associated with it, which is to get a certain number of kills without dying a specific number of times. Accomplishing the objective for a particular gun will unlock the exclusive skin for it.

For instance, for Lachmann-762, the challenge is to get three kills without dying 10 times. Completing it will unlock the Gold Camo for this gun.

After unlocking the skin for a weapon, you can start the Gold Mastery Challenge, which is to get 100 kills with the Gold Camo equipped. The rewards for completing it are a Gold Emblem and a Gold Calling Card for the weapon used to acquire the 100 frags.

Platinum Mastery Camo

The unlock requirements for Lachmann-762 (Image by Sportskeeda)

To unlock the Platinum Camo, you will have to complete the Gold challenge for all guns in the weapon tree. After that, the objective for Platinum Camo will be available, and once it's accomplished, you will be able to equip the cosmetic.

To unlock the Platinum Challenge for Lachmann-762, you will have to complete the Gold Challenge for all battle rifles, which is the category this gun falls under in Modern Warfare 2.

After unlocking the Platinum Camo, you can continue with the Platinum Mastery Challenge, which is to get 200 kills with the exclusive camo equipped. Upon completing it, you will receive a Platinum Emblem and a Platinum Calling Card for the weapon used during the challenge.

Polyatomic Mastery Camo

The M4 Polyatomic camo (Image via Activision)

Once you unlock the Platinum Camo across a minimum of 51 weapons in Modern Warfare 2, the Polyatomic challenge is unlocked. Subsequently, you can complete it for the gun you want to use the cosmetic on.

Polyatomic challenges will be different for each weapon type. For example, the Lachmann-762 will not have the same challenge as the RPG-7's.

The Polyatomic Mastery Challenge involves getting 300 kills with the Polyatomic Camo equipped. After that, you will be rewarded with a Polyatomic Emblem and a Polyatomic Calling Card for the specific weapon used during the Modern Warfare 2 challenge.

Orion Mastery Camo

The Orion Camo on the M4 (Image via Activision)

The Orion Camo is the final Camo in Modern Warfare 2 that you need to unlock. To do so, you will have to get the Polyatomic Camo on a minimum of 51 weapons. After doing so, the weapons that have that skin will receive the Orion Camo as a reward.

The Orion Mastery Challenge involves getting 400 kills with the Orion Camo equipped. After completing it, you will be rewarded with an Orion Emblem and an Orion Calling Card for the weapon used in the acquisition of the 400 eliminations.

Lastly, after completing all the Modern Warfare 2 Mastery Challenges for a gun, players will receive a weapon charm for it as the final achievement that can be equipped on any firearm.

