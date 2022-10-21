Modern Warfare 2 guide: All Trophies and Achievements on PS4, PS5, Xbox, and PC

The franchise's Early Access campaign for Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 is currently available and has already started to garner praise from new players and the series' veterans alike. The game is a direct sequel to the 2019 hit Call of Duty Modern Warfare, which reinvigorated the two-decade-old franchise in many ways, and as such, it had an uphill battle to live up to expectations.

Trophies and achievements have become a major part of the franchise, which even dictates players' choice of platform from time to time, and is no exception for 2022's Modern Warfare 2. From unlocking hidden activities to completing all of the achievements, here are all of the achievements and trophies in Modern Warfare 2.

All Modern Warfare 2 Achievements on PC and Xbox

While Call of Duty does retain the majority of its player base on the PlayStation platform, there are still quite a few players on both Xbox and PC. Modern Warfare 2 marks the glorious return of Call of Duty titles to Steam since 2017's WWII.

While Steam and battle.net achievements are only known for highlighting the player's progress in the title, Xbox achievements serve yet another purpose by adding to the cumulative gamescore of a profile, with each achievement earning anywhere from 10 G to 100 G.

Nevertheless, Modern Warfare 2's achievements are the same across all platforms, and with that being said, here are all the achievements across Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and battle.net:

We are RTB - Collect all the Trophies

- Collect all the Trophies Crocodile - Shoot three enemies while underwater in 'Wetwork'

- Shoot three enemies while underwater in 'Wetwork' Must be Wind - Rescue the hostages in 'Countdown' without the enemies firing their weapons

- Rescue the hostages in 'Countdown' without the enemies firing their weapons Gunless - Finish 'Alone' without firing a gun

- Finish 'Alone' without firing a gun Test Drive - Drive five vehicle types in 'Violence and Timing'

- Drive five vehicle types in 'Violence and Timing' Ghost-in-Training - Reach the penthouse in 'El Sin Nombre' without killing anyone or triggering the alarm

- Reach the penthouse in 'El Sin Nombre' without killing anyone or triggering the alarm Don’t touch the deck! - In 'Dark Water', advance 90 meters towards the front of the ship without touching the deck

- In 'Dark Water', advance 90 meters towards the front of the ship without touching the deck Keeping this One - Reach Price using the first vehicle you hijack

- Reach Price using the first vehicle you hijack Gentleman Thief - Open three safes in the Campaign

- Open three safes in the Campaign Wall of Duty - Kill three Enemies with the Riot Shield in the Campaign or in Co-op

- Kill three Enemies with the Riot Shield in the Campaign or in Co-op Daredevil - While affected by one Flashbang, kill two enemies in the Campaign or in Co-op

- While affected by one Flashbang, kill two enemies in the Campaign or in Co-op Practice makes Perfect - Shoot all the targets in the training area in 'Ghost Team'

- Shoot all the targets in the training area in 'Ghost Team' A Crappy Way to Die - Kill the enemy in the porta-potty

- Kill the enemy in the porta-potty Nessie - Reach the barge without being seen in 'Wetwork'

- Reach the barge without being seen in 'Wetwork' No time to lose - Complete the CCTV sequence in four minutes

- Complete the CCTV sequence in four minutes Backpack Guy - Kill gassed or blinded enemies using a Molotov, Semtex, and Frag in 'Prison Break'

- Kill gassed or blinded enemies using a Molotov, Semtex, and Frag in 'Prison Break' Cutting Heads off Snakes - Finish all Campaign missions on Veteran or Realism difficulty

- Finish all Campaign missions on Veteran or Realism difficulty Time for Pints - Finish the Campaign on any difficulty

- Finish the Campaign on any difficulty Nobody was There - Never trigger the alarm in 'Recon by Fire'

- Never trigger the alarm in 'Recon by Fire' Night Fight - Earn three Stars in 'Low Profile'

- Earn three Stars in 'Low Profile' Hellride - Earn three Stars in 'Denied Area'

- Earn three Stars in 'Denied Area' Kings of the Mountain - Earn three Stars in 'Defender: Mt. Zaya'

- Earn three Stars in 'Defender: Mt. Zaya' Going Dark - Complete 'Low Profile' without triggering any alarms

- Complete 'Low Profile' without triggering any alarms Only the Beginning - Earn at least one Star in Co-op

- Earn at least one Star in Co-op Full SSE - Find 20 intel fragments in Co-op

All Modern Warfare 2 Trophies on PS4 and PS5

While Call of Duty continues to bring exclusive content to the PlayStation platform with Modern Warfare 2, no platform-exclusive trophies have been discovered so far.

There are a total of four types of PlayStation trophies. While Gold, Silver, and Bronze signify the difficulty of achieving it, Platinum is awarded only for achieving all of the trophies.

On that note, let's take a look at all of the Modern Warfare 2 trophies available for the PS4 and PS5 as well as their requirements.

Platinum

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 is available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC through Steam and battle.net. Players can try out the Early Access campaign today or jump into the multiplayer mode starting October 28, 2022.

