The campaign for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is now out for all users who have pre-ordered the game across multiple platforms. Early access was launched at 10 am PT. However, users have been trying to start the campaign but have been facing issues.

Users who own the game on Steam are trying to unpack the pre-load files that they had downloaded 24 hours prior in order to start the game, but are being greeted with a "Connection Time Out" error. This is most probably due to the overload of Steam servers as thousands of players try to access the game at once. However, there are possible fixes to the issue.

Try the following fixes to access Modern Warfare 2 on Steam

Change download region

As Steam's servers continue to be overloaded, users can try to download the update from a different server with a lower amount of load and get faster access.

To do this, open Steam, click on "Steam" in the top left corner, select "Settings" in the drop-down menu, select "Downloads" in the left panel, and under "Download Region" choose any region other than the currently selected one and try to continue the update.

Users will be forced to restart their Steam application to change the region. If the selected region does not work and the same error is being shown, try changing the region to another one and try again.

Restart Steam

Restarting Steam fixes various issues (Image via Steam)

Simply restarting Steam and trying to update Modern Warfare 2 is a fix that has worked for some users. Anyone looking to play the game will have to force shut down the Steam application. To do so, open the Task Manager by pressing the "Ctrl+Shift+Esc" keys on your keyboard, selecting Steam from the list, and click on "End Task" in the bottom right corner of the window.

Users will then have to restart Steam several times before the update is able to continue without facing any connection errors.

Clean Steam download cache

Connection issues can be caused due to the cache not being cleared for a long time. Users can speed up their downloads and updates by clearing Steam's download cache and continuing Modern Warfare 2's update.

To do so, open Steam, click on "Steam" in the top-right corner, select "Settings" in the drop-down menu, select "Downloads" in the left panel, click on "Clear Download Cache", and confirm to continue.

Users will have to log into Steam again after clearing the cache.

Verify the integrity of local files

The properties window on Steam (Image by Sportskeeda)

To fix the connection error, users can try to verify Modern Warfare 2's integrity, after which the files should automatically update and be available to play.

To do so, open Steam, go to "Library" in the top panel, find Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 in the list of games on the left, right-click on it, select "Properties", select "Local Files" on the left panel, and click on "Verify integrity of game files".

This will take up to 20 minutes but it highly depends on the type of storage the game is installed on.

If the last fix does not work, restarting the PC is the last resort. If that does not work either, the only option for Modern Warfare 2 players is to wait until Steam's servers are once again stable to support the surge in players.

Once the game starts unpacking the pre-loaded files, it will take about 20 minutes or more for completion, depending on whether the game is installed on an SSD or an HDD.

