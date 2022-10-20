Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's campaign is currently available for pre-access users to play. A few beloved characters who'll be returning to the story this time include Captain Price, Simon "Ghost" Riley, Kyle "Gaz" Garrick from Task 141, and Farah. However, when it comes to using some of them as operators in multiplayer modes, things get slightly complicated.

Some new characters will also be re-introduced to the soft-rebooted Modern Warfare universe. This consists of John "Soap" MacTavish, and Sergeant Gary "Roach" Sanderson. Players might be able to play as these figures during the campaign. With that out of the way, it's time to learn which characters gamers will have to pay extra for.

Main characters in multiplayer locked behind Vault Edition of Modern Warfare 2

Currently, there is no way to unlock Captain Price, Ghost, Soap, and Farah other than to purchase the Vault Edition of Modern Warfare 2 for $99.99. There are 25 operators available at launch, out of which the aforementioned four are behind a paywall.

The four operators who are an integral part of the story will be featured as the Red Team 141 pack via the Vault Edition. It is not confirmed whether there will be other ways to unlock these characters for multiplayer usage; however, there is a high chance that other skins of the operators will be available in the first season's battle pass.

Vault Edition owners will not need to earn the operators; they will come unlocked, whereas non-Vault gamers have no way to unlock the operators currently.

Other operators

Out of the 25 operators in total, 18 can be unlocked during Modern Warfare 2's pre-season, which lasts from October 28 to November 15. The first season of the game will start two weeks after the launch, and Warzone 2.0 will launch along with a new Battle Pass in it.

Four operators can be unlocked during the campaign (Image via Activision)

Operator Hutch, Chuy, Reyes, and Nova are four operators that can be unlocked as users progress through the campaign, along with some other rewards that can be utilized in multiplayer and Warzone 2.0.

Hiro "Oni" Watanabe will be another restricted operator, as it is a PlayStation exclusive and only for those players who have pre-ordered Modern Warfare 2. With Oni's operator pack, players will also get access to a high-level Weapon Blueprint.

The Kortac operators in the game (Image via Activision)

The two factions of operators — excluding Captain Price, Ghost, Soap, and Farah — in multiplayer are SpecGru and Kortac. 12 characters are part of the SpecGru faction, and 11 are part of Kortac. These numbers are certain to increase as new operators are introduced with fresh seasons in the game.

