How to unlock Platinum camos in Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 has been a game of severe importance for publishers ever since they announced it to be the first milestone in a list of many more that marks the beginning of a new era for the future of the Call of Duty saga.

The game includes a variety of cosmetics that appear in the form of character and weapon skins that can be acquired by either purchasing them or completing the challenges that pertain to the respective weapon skin.

Modern Warfare 2 has a purchasable upgrade, Vault Edition, that includes a variety of weapon cosmetics and characters. The publishers have graced the community with a myriad of free weapon skins as well that can be acquired with some in-game grind.

The second tier of the weapon Mastery skin includes the Platinum skins and it requires real time and effort from players to be able to equip and flaunt these cosmetics in Modern Warfare 2 lobbies.

How to unlock Platinum camo skins for all weapons

The first hurdle that fans need to overcome is unlocking the Gold camo skins in the game for a fixed number of weapons in a category to merely unlock the Platinum camo skin challenges for the respective weapon classes.

The Platinum camo skins are available in the following weapon categories:

Assault Rifles

Battle Rifles

SMGs

LMGs

Marksman Rifles

Sniper Rifles

Sidearms

Launchers

Melee (Primary and Secondary)

Players will need to obtain the Gold camo skins on a minimum number of weapons in a specific category, which will be displayed in the Platinum camo challenge in-game. The Platinum camo challenge is uniform across all weapons and requires the same level of completion. It is a spectacular makeover that stands out on the battlefield whenever equipped.

Platinum camo skins in Modern Warfare 2 work like an achievement badge that can be carried in different multiplayer game mode lobbies publicly. It proves to be a source of confidence in weapon mastery that other players will strive to achieve in the future to be worthy of obtaining the skin.

The owners of such skins are absolute monsters who ravage through lobbies on a domination spree and are in a class of their own.

Free skins in Modern Warfare 2

Modern Warfare 2 also has free skins that require far less effort and look more spectacular than the default metal weapon. These skins can be acquired by completing their respective challenges and can vary from one weapon to another depending on the class.

The introduction of such mastery skins provides the perfect incentive for players to spend long hours completing challenges in-game while unknowingly also mastering their respective weapons in preparation for the upcoming Battle Royale Warzone 2.0.

