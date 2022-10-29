How to unlock gold camos in Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer

Activision’s latest title Modern Warfare 2 just went global on October 28 and released all the game modes for the Call of Duty community to play and enjoy. The game has set a new standard for immersion with its stunning graphics quality and realistic combat mechanics.

Modern Warfare 2 was released with a bunch of cosmetics in the form of character models and weapon skins. The publishers have included some challenges that unlock weapon camos to be used for free and boast about in multiple lobbies. Some special weapon skins require more patience than others and, as a result, have tougher challenges.

This article will provide a guide on how one can get their hands on Gold camos for all weapons that are currently available in Modern Warfare 2’s arsenal.

Modern Warfare 2 all weapons Gold camo

Activision has already released a Vault Edition that includes multiple cosmetics for the community that can be acquired by purchasing it. Fortunately, the game features a wide selection of free-to-use weapon skins that can be unlocked by completing the challenges associated with them.

The first challenging set of skins is called Gold camo skins and is available for every weapon that is currently featured in Modern Warfare 2. The catch to unlocking these weapon skins is similar considering their requirements.

How to unlock Gold camo skins for all weapons

Gold camo skins will require a tad bit of grinding in Modern Warfare 2 as players will need to complete the base camo challenges in order to unlock the Gold camo challenges. The challenges for each weapon are similar and require fans to get a fixed number of kills in different scenarios with the specific weapon.

Completing these base challenges will unlock the Gold camo challenge, which also revolves around players scoring a certain number of kills in the different multiplayer modes.

Once they are complete, players will obtain the Gold weapon skin that can be equipped in the weapons section.

Gold camo skins

Gold camo weapon skins are a big deal majorly because it signifies a player’s in-game time and the effort they have put in to satisfy the criteria for acquiring such a boastful skin.

The weapon is completely covered in a gold coat and shines in a way that stands out from all other skins, flaunting the mechanical prowess and grind that the player has completed successfully.

Weapon skins

There are going to be multiple new weapon skin collections arriving in Modern Warfare 2 in the future that can be purchased through the in-game store. However, there are also multiple other free skins that fans can obtain by completing their respective challenges in-game.

The presence of such skins provides a perfect incentive for the community to stick to the game and spend a long time mastering each weapon, which in turn prepares the player base for the upcoming Battle Royale Warzone 2.0.

