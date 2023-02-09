How to unlock the Crossbow in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2

Crossbow, one of the most iconic weapons in the Call of Duty franchise, is finally making its return to Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. As revealed in the Season 2 roadmap, the upcoming season will introduce five new weapons, with one of them being the popular Crossbow. However, unlike the other four options, unlocking this weapon will be slightly challenging.

The Crossbow was first introduced to the Call of Duty series with Black Ops back in 2010. Since then, the iconic weapon has been featured in Black Ops 2, Advanced Warfare, World War 2, Modern Warfare (2019), and more. Unfortunately, it wasn't included in the two current-gen games. Considering that it has been a fan favorite for years, its upcoming return is sure to excite the game's community.

Everything that fans need to know about unlocking the Crossbow in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2

Get it done nice and quiet…or not. Season 02 brings new tools for the arsenal💥 🔥 ISO Hemlock Assault Rifle💢 KV Broadside Shotgun⚔ Dual Kodachi Melee Weapon🏹 Crossbow🎯 Tempus Torrent Marksman Rifle

Call of Duty recently unveiled all of the changes and additions that will arrive in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 alongside the upcoming Season. Through a post titled "Path to Season 02" on their official blog, the developers provided plenty of information about the new content that's coming in Season 2. Under the "Five New Weapons, Three in Battle Pass" section of the post, the developers mentioned the five new weapons that will be dropped in the game.

These additions include the ISO Hemlock Assault Rifle, the KV Broadside Shotgun, the Dual Kodachis Melee Weapon, and the Crossbow, with all four of these available at launch. The fifth weapon, the Tempus Torrent Marksman Rifle, will be released in Season 2 Reloaded. Unlike the other three launch weapons, the Crossbow cannot be obtained from the Season 2 Battle Pass.

Being a special weapon in this series, players will have to participate in the limited-time Path of the Ronin Event to obtain it. It will come with seven challenges that must be completed in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2. Interestingly, these challenges are based on the seven Virtues of Bushido: Integrity, Respect, Courage, Honor, Compassion, Sincerity, and Loyalty.

Completing each challenge will reward players with special in-game cosmetics such as Weapon Charms, Gun Screens, and more. To unlock the Crossbow, fans will have to complete all seven challenges in the Path of the Ronin Event. However, if players wish to skip the grind, they can simply avail it through the in-game Store bundles containing this weapon.

More about the Crossbow in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2

Although the Crossbow was present in the game's campaign mode, it wasn't included in the game's multiplayer modes. It has now been confirmed to arrive with the Season 2 update.

The official blog states that the Crossbow will have extensive customization options, distinctive functionalities, and different types of ammunition. Moreover, its standard 20.0" bolts will be recoverable and won't be destroyed by Trophy systems. This makes the weapon ideal for players who prefer stealth over intense firefights.

This is all there's to know about unlocking and obtaining the Crossbow in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. Although it hasn't been confirmed if it will be a one-shot kill or not, fans are excited at the news of this iconic weapon arriving. Season 2 releases this February 15, 2023, with a host of new content and changes.

