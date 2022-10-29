Modern Warfare 2 campaign guide: How to complete Mission 13 - Alone

The thirteenth campaign mission in Modern Warfare 2 takes stealth combat to a whole other level and puts gamers in the middle of Las Almas, Mexico, to survive the Shadow Company.

After the events of the previous mission, players get to learn during the cutscene that Graves is working with Shepherd and that both of them are up to no good. They held Las Vaqueros hostage in prison alongside Alejandro and opened fire on Ghost and Soap as they both managed to escape the tense situation right around the Las Almas border.

Modern Warfare 2 players will now play as Soap in the 13th mission of the game and will start out with no weapons. Alone also introduces gamers to the crafting menu in the game, which looks quite promising. They will have to eliminate enemies using stealth, craft lethal equipment, open safes, or loot bodies to get guns to use in this level.

Disclaimer: The following section may contain spoilers for the Modern Warfare 2 Campaign

What transpires during the Modern Warfare 2 campaign: Mission 13 - Alone?

Soap is alone, unarmed, and hunted by Graves' Shadow Company. You must improvise to survive the streets of Las Almas during nighttime. Communicating with him is his partner, Ghost. You need to work towards meeting up with him at the rendezvous point. You will have to reach a tunnel leading to the Church he is waiting for you in.

You can use four different strategies to get to the tunnel:

1) Get a Knife from a clothing shop near the fountain, stealthily take out enemies, steal their weapons, and make a run for the tunnel as you neutralize more foes along the way.

2) Get a Shotgun from an abandoned house with a trap.

3) Get a .50 GS Suppressed Pistol from a safe inside a Coffee Shop — Safe code: 10-10-80 — and neutralize enemies using the firearm and crafted equipment.

4) Get an Adrenaline Shot and explosives. Now, you will be able to make a run for the tunnel faster while planting explosives.

However, for the sake of the walkthrough of this Modern Warfare 2 mission, this article will showcase an easier and more viable strategy that will get you to the tunnel faster and save you some time.

Reach the locked door at the beginning of the Modern Warfare 2 mission (Image via Activision)

After the cutscene, as soon as you are able to move, get up, move forward, and enter the alley on the left. Wait for Graves and the Shadow Company to leave as they search the area for you and Ghost.

Once they're gone, move forward and approach the building with open doors. On the way, you will see the Shadow Company roaming around the perimeter with flashlights. To avoid detection, crouch and hide behind the yellow car. Upon accessing the building, you will come across a locked door on your right that you need to get through.

Craft a Pry Tool with Fan Blade and Bindings (Image via Activision)

However, you need something to pry it open with. Go to the door on the left, and you will enter a room with a corpse in front of you. Get the binding from the body and break off a fan blade to harvest metal. Open your backpack and craft a tool using the two materials.

Once done, use it on the locked door to unlock it and head inside towards the next room. Open the door just outside the corridor to enter the bathroom. You can get the binding here. Then, open the other bathroom door slowly and check if there is a shadow at the end of the corridor. Wait until he is gone and go through the door on your right that heads into the dining room.

Grab a Headlight for easier visibility throughout the Modern Warfare 2 mission (Image via Activision)

Go up the stairs to your right and turn right twice to access a dark room that has a dead body lying outside it. Try moving farther inside the room, and you will find a headlamp lying on the ground. Pick it up and turn it on to scan the area for any loot you can use.

The headlamp will help you see when you're in a dark area. However, don't forget to turn it off when enemies are close, or they will spot you easily.

With the source of light, you'll be able to find a door. Open it and head inside. Once you reach its end, pry open the door on your left.

Jump from the balcony to progress (Image via Activision)

Go in and grab whatever loot you can find that you can use further to craft items. Watch out for the dog in the next room that is caged up; it will bark as soon as you enter the room. The noise will alert the Shadows downstairs, and one of them will come up to investigate.

Turn off the headlamp and hide in the bathroom. When he leaves the room, head for the exit to get outside. Jump off the balcony, turn right, and go up the stairs and keep moving forward. When you see the Shadows neutralizing Mexican police, hide behind the wall and wait until they move away from the fountain. Avoid detection.

Head inside La Dulce shop to loot more items (Image via Activision)

Once the Shadows move forward, drop down from the building and collect some bottles from around the fountain. Throw a bottle far away to distract the guard standing outside the shop with a sign that says "La Dulce."

Loot the store for any crafting supplies once it's safe to go inside and make your exit through the back door. Keep moving forward and use another bottle to distract the Shadow guarding the building right in front of you; there will be a clothing shop to your right.

Pull out the knife from the dead body to use to take down enemies in Modern Warfare 2 (Image via Activision)

Access the back of the shop, open the door, and keep moving until you find a dead Shadow with a knife stuck to their neck. Remove the Combat Knife, and you can now use it to take down Shadows stealthily. This will help you steal their weapons.

Now that you have a gun, it's time to get closer to Ghost's position. To get there, enter the alley near the "La Dulce" store, and you will see three Shadows guarding the place. It is up to you to either engage them in combat or craft and use a smoke grenade to stun the foes while you make a run for it.

Traverse and swim through tunnels in Modern Warfare 2 to get to the Church (Image via Activision)

Follow the marker to a flooded area across the street from the coffee shop and drop down. Now you'll have two ways to get to the other side; you can use either. Once on the other side, jump onto the flooded road below and swim to enter the tunnel.

Keep swimming through the tunnel and silently pass Shadows or neutralize them on sight. These enemies will be heavily armored, so aim for the head if you're going to engage them.

Keep moving through the tunnel until you reach the stairs on the other side. Once there, use them to get back on the street. Then, you need to move forward and jump on top of a white car to enter an alley. Then, you have to jump a fenced gate.

Ghost will help you from a distance (Image via Activision)

Once there, access the shop to your left and pry open the door using the tool you crafted earlier. An enemy Shadow will ambush you, but Ghost will kill them for you using a sniper from the Church.

Now that you are closer to Ghost's location, you need to move and act fast. The area is full of heavily armed Shadows, and they will eliminate you on sight. Using stealth is not an option here. With a low bullet count, you will not be able to shoot all of them down, so making a run for the Church is the only way.

Reach the Church gate in Modern Warfare 2 to rendezvous with Ghost (Image via Activision)

Head outside the shop and use the left building to get through the area. The enemies here are armed, so do not engage them unless it's necessary, and keep moving as fast as you can. Use alleyways and vehicles to hide from foes to avoid detection or take cover from incoming fire. Get around the perimeter to reach the Church gate.

Ghost will come to you once he spots you outside the main gate. Now, with his help, sprint back towards the shop and equip the more powerful weapons dropped by nearby Shadows. Neutralize the Modern Warfare 2 enemies that come your way and keep following Ghost.

Get inside the truck to end the Modern Warfare 2 mission (Image via Activision)

Get to the pickup truck that is parked near the roundabout. Open the passenger door and get inside the vehicle. Ghost will take the wheel and drive you to safety. This Modern Warfare 2 mission is now over, and you will see a cutscene leading into another mission.

What are the rewards for completing Alone in Modern Warfare 2?

By completing the 13th Modern Warfare 2 mission, players will get their hands on a Shadow Company Ops Calling Card for use in Multiplayer modes and Warzone 2.0. This can be used across several Call of Duty modes, thanks to the cross-progression feature in MW2. Players can either assign it as their showcase calling card or one of the three in their profile.

That is all there is to know about 13th Modern Warfare 2 mission, Alone. It takes players on an intense stealth-combat experience at night without giving them any weapons at the beginning. This leaves them with the opportunity to create their own strategy and craft tactical and lethal equipment to survive Las Almas.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is now live on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox, with pre-access rewards granted to those who pre-ordered the game.

