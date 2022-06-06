5 best stealth combat builds for Call of Duty: Warzone

Stealth has always been at the core of Call of Duty: Warzone gameplay. Apart from the importance of meta weapons and perks, it is the single most significant thing that could determine a Warzone victory. Warzone has been consistent when it comes to providing versatility to its gameplay, and stealth has been prominent because of this.

Activision is quite proactive when it comes to game balancing and adding content regularly. With the addition of maps such as Rebirth Island and Caldera, the battle royale playstyle in Warzone has become more dynamic. Stealth has become more crucial to survivability, and Warzone provides numerous options when it comes to designing loadouts to support such a playstyle.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

Top 5 best stealth loadouts in Call of Duty: Warzone

With the arrival of Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific and the new map Caldera, stealth has been an optional playstyle. With the availability of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare weapons, perks, and gadgets in the game, the modern and tactical stealth builds are retained in the Warzone franchise.

Here are five of the best stealth loadouts to try in Warzone Pacific:

1) The M13 stealth build

The M13 from COD: Modern Warfare (Image via Activision)

The M13 has always been a versatile weapon in Call of Duty: Warzone. The M13 has a well-defined spot as a viable stealth weapon, providing both medium-range and close-quarter capabilities. Players can eliminate visible tracers by using a cyclone barrel attachment unique to the M13 and the .300 30-round magazine.

Recommended build:

Barrel: Tempus Cyclone

Optic: Corp Combat Holo Sight

Ammunition: .300 Blackout 30-Round Mags

Stock: M13 Skeleton Stock

Secondary Weapon: Pistol / Handgun

Perks: Cold-Blooded, Ghost, Amped

Throwables: Throwing Knife

2) The SP-R 208 stealth build

The SP-R 208 from COD: Warzone(Image via Activision)

Stealth is just not about sneaking up on your opponent. It is also about being patient and dropping the killing blow without raising the alarm. The SP-R 208 introduced in Season 6 is the true definition of ’silent but deadly.'

The bolt-action marksman rifle packs a powerful punch with every shot and is a great choice for those wanting a stealthy firearm for sniping.

Recommended build:

Barrel: XRK 208 Dragoon

Optic: VLK 3.0x Optic

Stock: FSS Virtuoso Pro

Underbarel: Commando Foregrip

Secondary weapon: Handgun / Kali Sticks

Perks: Cold-Blooded, Ghost, Battle-Hardened

Throwable: Claymore / Proximity Mine

3) The AS VAL stealth build

The AS VAL from COD: Warzone (Image via Activision)

Ever since its launch in Season 6, the AS VAL has been a viable pick for a stealth playstyle. The AS VAL is highly versatile and works well in close-quarters and medium-range combat with its high rate of fire.

The AS VAL removes visible tracers with a built-in suppressor and has many attachment slots. Using the SPP 10-R magazine, the weapon could be used as a silenced semi-auto long-range weapon.

Recommended build:

Barrel: VLK 200mm Osa

Ammunition: SPP 10-R Mags

Underbarrel: Merc Foregrip

Optic: VLK 3.0x Optic

Stock: VLK Strelok

Secondary weapon: Handgun

Perks: Cold-Blooded, Ghost, Battle-Hardened

Throwable: Snapshot Grenade

4) The MP5 (MW) stealth build

The MP5 from COD: Modern Warfare (Image via Activision)

The MP5 is a staple of the Call of Duty sub-machine gun genre and has been extensively utilized in Call of Duty's core game modes.

Its popularity arises from its high rate of fire, high movement speed, and highly versatile gunplay. Due to the huge range of customizable options, the MP5 can be used in any situation.

Recommended build:

Barrel: Monolithic Integral Suppressor

Ammunition: 45 Round Mags

Underbarrel: Merc Foregrip

Rear grip: Stippled Grip Tape

Secondary: Kali Sticks

Perks: Cold-Blooded, Ghost, Battle-Hardened

Throwable: Throwing Knife

5)The M4A1 stealth build

The M4A1 from COD: Modern Warfare (Image via Activision)

The M4A1 assault rifle has been a popular pick in the Call of Duty community due to its high reliability in most combat situations. Thanks to its moderately-high fire rate and damage output, the M4A1 works similarly to the M13.

Using a monolithic suppressor attachment with a VLK 3.0x optic provides stealthy high to mid-range combat capabilities.

Recommended build:

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Barrel: Corvus Custom Marksman

Optic: VLK 3.0x Optic

Ammunition: 60 Round Mags

Underbarrel: Commando Grip

Secondary: MP5

Perks: Cold-Blooded, Overkill, Battle-Hardened

Throwable: Frag Grenade

