Has Call of Duty Vanguard proven to be better than Modern Warfare?

Call of Duty Vanguard is among the most anticipated releases of 2021, and many fans have termed it the best military shooter of the year. For many, the Call of Duty Vanguard hits the mark with its execution and the dynamism it expectedly delivers. The game has done well with both fans and critics, despite its share of issues with bugs and glitches.

Overall, Call of Duty has been a successful release, raising comparisons with 2019's release of Call of Duty Modern Warfare.

In some ways, call of Duty Modern Warfare helped reboot the series after a sequence of underwhelming releases. For Call of Duty Vanguard to be compared to the 2019 release is a show of its greatness. But Vanguard is also a newer game, and fans should only expect it to get better.

Has Call of Duty Vanguard left Modern Warfare (2019) already behind?

There are certain differences between the two games, with the main one being the different setting. Campaigns, lore, and weapons naturally differ as well. One thing to note is that the two games' content has been analyzed at what they were at launch.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare was developed by Infinity Ward, while Sledgehammer Games have developed Vanguard. Despite the different settings, the engine and the assets that have been used in both games are the same.

Call of Duty Vanguard could have done it better:

Reusing the same assets between Call of Duty games is not uncommon and Call of Duty Vanguard did the right thing by doing the same. However, there were certain issues with the engine and the other related elements which were there in Call of Duty Modern Warfare.

These may not be game-breaking deals, but one would have expected Call of Duty Vanguard to have done a better job while adapting the code.

Better lighting and coloring:

This is a personal angle, so the opinion may differ between individuals. However, Call of Duty Vanguard's coloring and lighting feel blunt compared to what is there in Call of Duty Modern Warfare.

Vanguard wins when it comes to content:

Based on the content that was there for Call of Duty Modern Warfare at the time of launch, Call of Duty Vanguard won a point in this round. Sledgehammer Games has done a commendable job in designing the overall content, especially when one considers the multi-player aspect.

Call of Duty Vanguard could be the best Call of Duty game

As with any video game, there's a strange phenomenon where many games face unnecessary flak. Not every point of criticism about the game is invalid and there are areas where Call of Duty Vanguard needs to improve upon.

That's one of the main reasons why the game has still not gone past the benchmark set by Call of Duty Modern Warfare in 2019. However, Vanguard is still fresh in its life cycle and it has plenty of opportunity to improve.

Note: The article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by R. Elahi