Warzone YouTuber shares unique M4A1 loadout that shreds in close range

Warzone players can usually get creative with their loadouts in the game, with a wide variety of attachments available for each weapon. After merging Black Ops Cold War and Vanguard into the battle royale, it has become even crazier as Vanguard weapons allow up to 10 attachments for each weapon.

YouTuber Metaphor experimented with the M4A1 in one of his recent videos and pointed out that this weapon is viable in the game. However, it is not feasible for most players to want to try an assault rifle. With a unique attachment, players will be able to turn this non-meta assault rifle into an excellent SMG.

While it is a fantastic discovery with the M4A1, players should consider the skill gap as skilled players can often fry their lobbies with any loadout due to extensive practice. Players should not believe this loadout is the best in the game, but merely a break from the boring barrages of MP40 and the Bren.

9mm attachment on the M4A1 will turn the assault rifle into an SMG in Warzone

Metaphor added the 9mm Para ammunition attachment to the M4A1 to make it work as a close-range SMG. The weapon shreds at close range, but it becomes difficult to use the assault rifle outside that range. Therefore, an SMG is best with the 9mm Para ammo added.

Below is the loadout Metaphor recommended with the 9mm Para ammo for the M4A1 in Warzone:

Barrel: Corvus Custom Marksman

Laser: Tac Laser

Optic: GI Mini Reflex

Magazine: 9mm Para

Rear Grip: Stippled Grip Tape

Metaphor also noted that it is almost impossible to kill enemies in long ranges with this setup. The damage drop-off is vast, and players will have to hit an entire magazine to confirm a kill on a player with full shields. However, at close range, the weapon can take gunfights easily.

This ability is the increase in fire rate and recoil control which are added with the 9mm ammo. The weapon loses damage and range functions, making it worse in gunfights beyond 10 meters.

While the M4A1 is not the most used weapon in Warzone, this attachment might change its perception in the community, especially on Rebirth Island, where players have to engage in a ton of close-range gunfights.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar