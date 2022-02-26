"Bren is cyberbullying me": Call of Duty Warzone players voice frustrations with the 'broken' LMG in season two

Call of Duty Warzone may have solved the problem of accidental buffing to PPSh-41, but the Bren LMG is still causing a lot of issues.

The caveat of using an LMG is that players give up on recoil to get the extra ammo and fire rate. Bren, by contrast, seems to be having almost zero recoils with the proper build. This has made the weapon what many players are calling 'broken.'

Weapons getting surprise buffs are not an issue, even when they're purely accidental ones like the PPSh. Bren, on the other hand, has been strong since season one. It has never been nerfed and has always stayed a favorite of players.

It has gone up a level in season two in terms of how impactful the weapon has been.

The Call of Duty Warzone community is frustrated with the 'broken' Bren LMG

Call of Duty is one of the most active communities in the gaming world. When a gun like Bren has such an impact, there is no way to skip the attention of Call of Duty Warzone players.

One player is humorously accusing the weapon of cyber bullying, which shows the kind of impact the gun is having in the current season.

Players are tagging Raven Software to inform them about the situation with Bren and how its low recoil makes it broken in the meta.

Westie @MrProWestie



Not sure if you've been made aware yet but I've noticed a small issue with something in



It's the BREN and it's ridiculously broken. Low recoil, high damage and insane damage range.



Just a small issue. Would love if you could take a look Hey @RavenSoftware Not sure if you've been made aware yet but I've noticed a small issue with something in #Warzone It's the BREN and it's ridiculously broken. Low recoil, high damage and insane damage range.Just a small issue. Would love if you could take a look Hey @RavenSoftware 👋Not sure if you've been made aware yet but I've noticed a small issue with something in #Warzone.It's the BREN and it's ridiculously broken. Low recoil, high damage and insane damage range.Just a small issue. Would love if you could take a look 😄👍

JGOD even has a perfect build that makes Bren a nightmare for any opponent.

RG | Botter @unclebotter Warzone players: they broke the Bren again. Here’s your build from the JGOD himself. Warzone players: they broke the Bren again. Here’s your build from the JGOD himself. https://t.co/0efscxGVXf

It has also appeared throughout the community that Bren may have received a secret buff. According to ModernWarzone and many players like him, Bren was already in a strong position. The secret buff, if true, may have just made it too much for Call of Duty Warzone.

ModernWarzone @ModernWarzone



Of all guns that didn’t need a buff, the Bren has to be on top of the list. According to @JGODYT the Bren received a stealth buff with season 2 as well.Of all guns that didn’t need a buff, the Bren has to be on top of the list. @RavenSoftware According to @JGODYT the Bren received a stealth buff with season 2 as well. Of all guns that didn’t need a buff, the Bren has to be on top of the list. @RavenSoftware

Players have also uploaded clips showing just how overpowered the gun is in the game right now.

NHMorgan @NHMorgan_



#Warzone Yes the Bren is still the best gun in the game. Yes the Bren is still the best gun in the game.#Warzone https://t.co/IYquZHBaDS

Caldera already has a bad history with campers, which has made many Warzone players criticize it. Combined with Bren, the campers are creating a nuisance for many and some players are extremely frustrated with the whole situation.

Exoman345 @exoman345



Twice I was killed by people sitting in bushes. what's the point of doing anything if you've got a dude with a Bren in a bush?



Sitting in a house or a bush all game is so fucking boring. Campzone.. #twitch #Warzone is so frustrating to play in #caldera , especially solos.Twice I was killed by people sitting in bushes. what's the point of doing anything if you've got a dude with a Bren in a bush?Sitting in a house or a bush all game is so fucking boring. Campzone.. #cod #Warzone is so frustrating to play in #caldera, especially solos.Twice I was killed by people sitting in bushes. what's the point of doing anything if you've got a dude with a Bren in a bush?Sitting in a house or a bush all game is so fucking boring. Campzone.. #cod #twitch

Some players are tired of listening to the same thing, or so it seems from their social media reactions.

TacSquadgg ForrestTac @forrestcrunk13 "THIS IS THE BEST BREN PPSH NO RECOIL HIP FIRE 1 SHOT AUTOMATIC 30 BOMB CLASS SETUP IN ALL OF WARZONE" "THIS IS THE BEST BREN PPSH NO RECOIL HIP FIRE 1 SHOT AUTOMATIC 30 BOMB CLASS SETUP IN ALL OF WARZONE" https://t.co/QGdDfLeF4i

While the PPSh is now nerfed, its combination with Bren was a nightmare situation. One fan has even called it the worst meta of Call of Duty Warzone.

cpynex @cpynex Bren, PPSH meta is the worst #warzone meta since the DMR meta. Bren, PPSH meta is the worst #warzone meta since the DMR meta.

Despite the recent patch, it's quite clear that the situation surrounding Bren hasn't changed much.

There have been several other reactions all over social media which all point to similar points mentioned by these players. Bren's dominance started with season one and has continued well into season two.

Raven Software did take notice and recently nerfed the PPSh-41 to its original state. Hence, there could be a case where Bren could meet the same fate. But for the time being, there are no indications from Raven's side for any upcoming nerf to the LMG.

Edited by Saman