"Bren is cyberbullying me": Call of Duty Warzone players voice frustrations with the 'broken' LMG in season two

Call of Duty Warzone may have solved the problem of accidental buffing to PPSh-41, but the Bren LMG is still causing a lot of issues.
The caveat of using an LMG is that players give up on recoil to get the extra ammo and fire rate. Bren, by contrast, seems to be having almost zero recoils with the proper build. This has made the weapon what many players are calling 'broken.'
Weapons getting surprise buffs are not an issue, even when they're purely accidental ones like the PPSh. Bren, on the other hand, has been strong since season one. It has never been nerfed and has always stayed a favorite of players.
It has gone up a level in season two in terms of how impactful the weapon has been.
The Call of Duty Warzone community is frustrated with the 'broken' Bren LMG
Call of Duty is one of the most active communities in the gaming world. When a gun like Bren has such an impact, there is no way to skip the attention of Call of Duty Warzone players.
One player is humorously accusing the weapon of cyber bullying, which shows the kind of impact the gun is having in the current season.
Players are tagging Raven Software to inform them about the situation with Bren and how its low recoil makes it broken in the meta.
JGOD even has a perfect build that makes Bren a nightmare for any opponent.
It has also appeared throughout the community that Bren may have received a secret buff. According to ModernWarzone and many players like him, Bren was already in a strong position. The secret buff, if true, may have just made it too much for Call of Duty Warzone.
Players have also uploaded clips showing just how overpowered the gun is in the game right now.
Caldera already has a bad history with campers, which has made many Warzone players criticize it. Combined with Bren, the campers are creating a nuisance for many and some players are extremely frustrated with the whole situation.
Some players are tired of listening to the same thing, or so it seems from their social media reactions.
While the PPSh is now nerfed, its combination with Bren was a nightmare situation. One fan has even called it the worst meta of Call of Duty Warzone.
Despite the recent patch, it's quite clear that the situation surrounding Bren hasn't changed much.
There have been several other reactions all over social media which all point to similar points mentioned by these players. Bren's dominance started with season one and has continued well into season two.
Raven Software did take notice and recently nerfed the PPSh-41 to its original state. Hence, there could be a case where Bren could meet the same fate. But for the time being, there are no indications from Raven's side for any upcoming nerf to the LMG.