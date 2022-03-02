"PPSh is bulls**t": Warzone player calls out the 'biased' buffs and nerfs of weapons

Call of Duty Warzone has had a history of weapons becoming overpowered and then being nerfed by Raven Software to make them balanced.

Despite nerfs and buffs, some weapons get overpowered from time to time, but the community often helps developers to notice them. The PPSh SMG was accidentally buffed at the start of season two, but Raven Software nerfed it quite quickly in the latest patch.

While many players were happy with the decision, some felt otherwise. They believe that there's always a set of dominant weapons that ranks on top of the TTK meta. However, if any other weapon challenges it, the community asks for nerfs.

This hasn't gone down well with some fans, and one has expressed their frustration at the scene.

Warzone players express their frustration at weapon tweaks

In a post, Reddit user u/Cabbiecar1001 mentioned how the community gets active whenever there's an irregular buff and asks for nerfs. Yet, many players ultimately still chase the meta and go for combinations based on lower TTKs.

While the player expressed acceptance for downvotes, many instead supported him. One player was thankful over the fact that someone had at last said it.

Another one expressed their displeasure at the overall state of the game and how the current Vanguard weapon had removed the older one. Newer weapons are supposed to perform well, but the older ones losing their viability isn't ideal.

However, there were counters to the above point by reddit users who stated the flexible nature of the current meta.

One player chimed in on the disbalances coming from the state of the weapons and how Warzone enthusiasts usually like assault rifles and SMGs more.

Another player stated how the shotguns are getting drastically nerfed and their state in the game is horrible.

A major claim by some players has been the ever-reducing Time to Kill (TTK) with every update.

While Warzone isn't an example of realism, it's quite funny how modern weapons are outdone by older ones.

Melee may not be the most effective technique in a battle royale, but it has also been nerfed a lot.

Some players also feel that seeing the same combination of weapons is quite boring, although the alternative might be just as dull.

A well-balanced set of weapons could be a way to move forward and appease all the fans.

However, the job of balancing is easier said than done. Recent times have shown how the overall balancing act can sometimes go horribly wrong. But better balancing will definitely help appease a larger set of Call of Duty Warzone players.

