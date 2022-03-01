Raven's Trello board shows the possibility of Bren's 'incorrect' damage profile getting nerfed in Warzone

Call of Duty Warzone players' history with weapons getting overpowered from time to time isn't new, and the Bren LMG is just one example of that.

Historically, the Bren has always been at a strong place, with the LMG being one of the best in its role. In last week's patch, the Bren received a secret buff that has made the weapon entirely 'broken.'

LMGs have heavy recoil to compensate for the high damage, but the Bren can be run with minimum recoil. While some players have been quick to take advantage of the situation, many members are equally irritated with the situation.

Raven Software has recently nerfed the PPSh-41 based on player feedback. It seems that the Bren could have a similar fate based on the developer's Trello board.

Call of Duty Warzone's Bren could meet with a nerf

A set of posts are available on Raven Software's Trello board under the global issues. One of them is about an active case of a certain LMG in the game codenamed 'Charlie.'

The post on the Trello board stating about extra damage (Image via Raven Software Trello)

According to Raven Software, players will realize that the damage profile of the weapon is higher than expected. The damage it creates will be unreal, and the indication of 'VG' besides its name will also indicate towards the Bren.

While Bren hasn't been named, there's no other active case of a Vanguard LMG having an unexpected damage profile. Hypothetically, these could be other LMGs added as part of Vanguard, but it's the Bren in all likelihood.

ModernWarzone @ModernWarzone



Of all guns that didn’t need a buff, the Bren has to be on top of the list. According to @JGODYT the Bren received a stealth buff with season 2 as well.Of all guns that didn’t need a buff, the Bren has to be on top of the list. @RavenSoftware According to @JGODYT the Bren received a stealth buff with season 2 as well. Of all guns that didn’t need a buff, the Bren has to be on top of the list. @RavenSoftware

Warzone experts detected that Bren had received a secret buff. This is the same buff that may have increased the damage output to the levels that Raven Software had never wanted in the game. The date of the issue's detection also seems to be at a similar time when the patch had dropped.

If Bren does indeed get a nerf, the players' reactions will be interesting to see. The possible nerf will be similar to the one given to the PPSh-41 SMG in recent times. The season two update has drastically reduced the weapon's Time to Kill (TTK), making it broken to some extent.

Raven Software @RavenSoftware



Includes Gameplay adjustments, Bug Fixes and changes to the PPSh-41 (VG)!



The Season Two Patch Notes have been amended (see Feb 24): 🛠️ A #Warzone update has gone live!Includes Gameplay adjustments, Bug Fixes and changes to the PPSh-41 (VG)!The Season Two Patch Notes have been amended (see Feb 24): ravensoftware.com/community/2022… 🛠️ A #Warzone update has gone live! Includes Gameplay adjustments, Bug Fixes and changes to the PPSh-41 (VG)!The Season Two Patch Notes have been amended (see Feb 24): ravensoftware.com/community/2022… https://t.co/eoBcHP1Ja0

The PPSh-41 is now at its intended level in terms of damage output. However, the Bren is still wreaking havoc, and it's not yet confirmed that a nerf is coming. However, it wouldn't be surprising if 'Charlie,' aka the Bren, suddenly has a damage reduction in the coming days in Warzone.

