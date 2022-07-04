Modern Warfare 2 weapons revealed amidst massive Call of Duty leak: Barrett .50cal, Vector, and many more

Activision is set to release its fan-favorite title, Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2, on October 28, 2022. The all-time classic Call of Duty game, first launched back in 2009, is getting a remake almost a decade later, following the all-new remake release of its predecessor, Call of Duty Modern Warfare (2019).

Call of Duty @CallofDuty

this tweet to be the first to receive all the latest A new era is coming. #ModernWarfare2 this tweet to be the first to receive all the latest #MWII updates, news and content this year. A new era is coming. #ModernWarfare2💚 this tweet to be the first to receive all the latest #MWII updates, news and content this year. https://t.co/Yi1wdRgOA8

Modern Warfare 2 appears to be Activision's most ambitious project yet, with the entire playerbase trying to get their hands on any information they can get. While Activision is trying to reveal as little as they can to get fans riled up for what’s to come, new leaks have already emerged revealing the maps and potential weapons players will want to get their hands on.

Note: The information provided below is based on leaks and is subject to change.

Leaked weapons expected with the launch of Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2

The latest report comes from user @CODMW2Informer, who has compiled a list of weapon names on Twitter that are set to return with Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 later this year. This list ranges from Assault Rifles, LMGS, SMGS, Snipers, and Launchers to even Melee weapons, with fans questioning whether any weapons are yet to be revealed as a surprise.

Twitter user @MR_T_FINGERS appears to have compiled a list of all the weapons that will be available with the launch of Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2, adding Barretta and UMP-45 to the likes of katana and sniper rifles.

This list includes:

Assault Rifles

The classic M4A1 from COD: Modern Warfare 2 (Image via Activision)

MR_T_FINGERS @MR_T_FINGER Mwll weapons so far

Assault Rifles

M5 Carbine

AK-47

Famas

FAL

HK 433

AS Val

Galil

G3

Sig Mcx

Sig 552

Tar-21

Daewoo K1

Submachine Guns

Mp5

Mp9

P90

Ump

Bizon

Skorpion

Uzi

Vector

Mac-11

Type 77

Shotguns

Ithaca 37

Remington

725

Vlk Rogue

AA-12

HK CAWS

KSG

Saiga-12 Mwll weapons so far Assault RiflesM5 CarbineAK-47FamasFALHK 433AS ValGalilG3Sig McxSig 552Tar-21Daewoo K1Submachine GunsMp5Mp9P90UmpBizonSkorpionUziVectorMac-11Type 77ShotgunsIthaca 37Remington725Vlk RogueAA-12HK CAWSKSGSaiga-12

M4

STG A3

M5 Carbine

AK-47

Famas

FAL

HK 433

AS Val

Galil

G3

Sig Mcx

Sig 552

Tar-21

Daewoo K1

SMGs (Sub Machine Guns)

The UMP-45 and Kriss Vector (Image via Activision)

PSDW 50

Sakin 9

LMP

Mp5

Mp9

P90

Ump

Bizon

Skorpion

Uzi

Vector

Mac-11

Type 77

Shotguns

The AA-12 and KSG (Image via Activision)

Ithaca 37

Remington

725

Vlk Rogue

AA-12

HK CAWS

KSG

Saiga-12

Snipers/Marksman Rifles

The Kar98K and Barrett .50cal (Image via Activision)

MR_T_FINGERS @MR_T_FINGER Snipers/Marksman Rifles

Intervention

Barrett

Remington 700

Kar 98K

M14

Dragunov

MK2 Carbine Snipers/Marksman RiflesInterventionBarrettRemington 700Kar 98KM14DragunovMK2 Carbine

Intervention

Barrett .50 Cal

Remington 700

Kar 98K

M14

Dragunov

MK2 Carbine

LMG (Light Machine Guns)

The RAAL MG and Bruen MK9 (Image via Activision)

MR_T_FINGERS @MR_T_FINGER Light Machine Guns/

PKM

MG34

HK MG5

MG 338

Finn

Pistols/

1911

Glock 17

Beretta

Magnum

Desert Eagle

Makarov

M9

Melee/

Knife

Katana Light Machine Guns/ PKMMG34HK MG5MG 338FinnPistols/1911Glock 17BerettaMagnumDesert EagleMakarovM9Melee/KnifeKatana

PKM

MG34

HK MG5

MG 338

Finn

RAAL MG

Bruen MK9

Launchers

The Strela-P and JOKR launchers (Image via Activision)

RPG

PILA

JOKR

Strela-P

Pistols

The Beretta m9 and .50 GS Desert Eagle (Image via Activision)

X12

Revive Pistol

.50 GS

1911

Glock 17

Beretta M9

Magnum

Desert Eagle

Makarov

Melee

The Katana and Knife blueprint (Image via Activision)

Knife

Katana

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is available for pre-order and is set to be available for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC users, both on Battle.Net as well as on Steam.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far