Modern Warfare 2 weapons revealed amidst massive Call of Duty leak: Barrett .50cal, Vector, and many more

Activision is set to release its fan-favorite title, Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2, on October 28, 2022. The all-time classic Call of Duty game, first launched back in 2009, is getting a remake almost a decade later, following the all-new remake release of its predecessor, Call of Duty Modern Warfare (2019).
Modern Warfare 2 appears to be Activision's most ambitious project yet, with the entire playerbase trying to get their hands on any information they can get. While Activision is trying to reveal as little as they can to get fans riled up for what’s to come, new leaks have already emerged revealing the maps and potential weapons players will want to get their hands on.
Note: The information provided below is based on leaks and is subject to change.
Leaked weapons expected with the launch of Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2
The latest report comes from user @CODMW2Informer, who has compiled a list of weapon names on Twitter that are set to return with Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 later this year. This list ranges from Assault Rifles, LMGS, SMGS, Snipers, and Launchers to even Melee weapons, with fans questioning whether any weapons are yet to be revealed as a surprise.
Twitter user @MR_T_FINGERS appears to have compiled a list of all the weapons that will be available with the launch of Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2, adding Barretta and UMP-45 to the likes of katana and sniper rifles.
This list includes:
Assault Rifles
- M4
- STG A3
- M5 Carbine
- AK-47
- Famas
- FAL
- HK 433
- AS Val
- Galil
- G3
- Sig Mcx
- Sig 552
- Tar-21
- Daewoo K1
SMGs (Sub Machine Guns)
- PSDW 50
- Sakin 9
- LMP
- Mp5
- Mp9
- P90
- Ump
- Bizon
- Skorpion
- Uzi
- Vector
- Mac-11
- Type 77
Shotguns
- Ithaca 37
- Remington
- 725
- Vlk Rogue
- AA-12
- HK CAWS
- KSG
- Saiga-12
Snipers/Marksman Rifles
- Intervention
- Barrett .50 Cal
- Remington 700
- Kar 98K
- M14
- Dragunov
- MK2 Carbine
LMG (Light Machine Guns)
- PKM
- MG34
- HK MG5
- MG 338
- Finn
- RAAL MG
- Bruen MK9
Launchers
- RPG
- PILA
- JOKR
- Strela-P
Pistols
- X12
- Revive Pistol
- .50 GS
- 1911
- Glock 17
- Beretta M9
- Magnum
- Desert Eagle
- Makarov
Melee
- Knife
- Katana
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is available for pre-order and is set to be available for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC users, both on Battle.Net as well as on Steam.