Create
Notifications

Modern Warfare 2 weapons revealed amidst massive Call of Duty leak: Barrett .50cal, Vector, and many more

A look into the leaked weapons rumored to release with Modern Warfare 2 (Image via Activision)
A look into the leaked weapons rumored to release with Modern Warfare 2 (Image via Activision)
Sobuj Sarkar
Sobuj Sarkar
ANALYST
Modified Jul 04, 2022 02:11 PM IST

Activision is set to release its fan-favorite title, Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2, on October 28, 2022. The all-time classic Call of Duty game, first launched back in 2009, is getting a remake almost a decade later, following the all-new remake release of its predecessor, Call of Duty Modern Warfare (2019).

A new era is coming. #ModernWarfare2💚 this tweet to be the first to receive all the latest #MWII updates, news and content this year. https://t.co/Yi1wdRgOA8

Modern Warfare 2 appears to be Activision's most ambitious project yet, with the entire playerbase trying to get their hands on any information they can get. While Activision is trying to reveal as little as they can to get fans riled up for what’s to come, new leaks have already emerged revealing the maps and potential weapons players will want to get their hands on.

Note: The information provided below is based on leaks and is subject to change.

Leaked weapons expected with the launch of Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2

The latest report comes from user @CODMW2Informer, who has compiled a list of weapon names on Twitter that are set to return with Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 later this year. This list ranges from Assault Rifles, LMGS, SMGS, Snipers, and Launchers to even Melee weapons, with fans questioning whether any weapons are yet to be revealed as a surprise.

🚨LEAKED #MWII WEAPON NAMES!Assault Rifles:• M4• STG A3LMGs:• RAAL MG• Bruen MK9SMGs:• Lachmann (MP5)• PSDW 50• Sakin 9• LMPLaunchers:• RPG• PILA• JOKR• Strela-PPistols:• X12• Revive Pistol• .50 GSFor more, FOLLOW @CODMW2Informer! https://t.co/k8z60rlsJc

Twitter user @MR_T_FINGERS appears to have compiled a list of all the weapons that will be available with the launch of Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2, adding Barretta and UMP-45 to the likes of katana and sniper rifles.

This list includes:

Assault Rifles

The classic M4A1 from COD: Modern Warfare 2 (Image via Activision)
The classic M4A1 from COD: Modern Warfare 2 (Image via Activision)
Mwll weapons so far Assault RiflesM5 CarbineAK-47FamasFALHK 433AS ValGalilG3Sig McxSig 552Tar-21Daewoo K1Submachine GunsMp5Mp9P90UmpBizonSkorpionUziVectorMac-11Type 77ShotgunsIthaca 37Remington725Vlk RogueAA-12HK CAWSKSGSaiga-12
  • M4
  • STG A3
  • M5 Carbine
  • AK-47
  • Famas
  • FAL
  • HK 433
  • AS Val
  • Galil
  • G3
  • Sig Mcx
  • Sig 552
  • Tar-21
  • Daewoo K1

SMGs (Sub Machine Guns)

The UMP-45 and Kriss Vector (Image via Activision)
The UMP-45 and Kriss Vector (Image via Activision)
  • PSDW 50
  • Sakin 9
  • LMP
  • Mp5
  • Mp9
  • P90
  • Ump
  • Bizon
  • Skorpion
  • Uzi
  • Vector
  • Mac-11
  • Type 77

Shotguns

The AA-12 and KSG (Image via Activision)
The AA-12 and KSG (Image via Activision)
  • Ithaca 37
  • Remington
  • 725
  • Vlk Rogue
  • AA-12
  • HK CAWS
  • KSG
  • Saiga-12

Snipers/Marksman Rifles

The Kar98K and Barrett .50cal (Image via Activision)
The Kar98K and Barrett .50cal (Image via Activision)
Snipers/Marksman RiflesInterventionBarrettRemington 700Kar 98KM14DragunovMK2 Carbine
  • Intervention
  • Barrett .50 Cal
  • Remington 700
  • Kar 98K
  • M14
  • Dragunov
  • MK2 Carbine

LMG (Light Machine Guns)

The RAAL MG and Bruen MK9 (Image via Activision)
The RAAL MG and Bruen MK9 (Image via Activision)
Light Machine Guns/ PKMMG34HK MG5MG 338FinnPistols/1911Glock 17BerettaMagnumDesert EagleMakarovM9Melee/KnifeKatana
  • PKM
  • MG34
  • HK MG5
  • MG 338
  • Finn
  • RAAL MG
  • Bruen MK9

Launchers

The Strela-P and JOKR launchers (Image via Activision)
The Strela-P and JOKR launchers (Image via Activision)
  • RPG
  • PILA
  • JOKR
  • Strela-P

Pistols

The Beretta m9 and .50 GS Desert Eagle (Image via Activision)
The Beretta m9 and .50 GS Desert Eagle (Image via Activision)
  • X12
  • Revive Pistol
  • .50 GS
  • 1911
  • Glock 17
  • Beretta M9
  • Magnum
  • Desert Eagle
  • Makarov

Melee

Also Read Article Continues below
The Katana and Knife blueprint (Image via Activision)
The Katana and Knife blueprint (Image via Activision)
  • Knife
  • Katana

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is available for pre-order and is set to be available for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC users, both on Battle.Net as well as on Steam.

Edited by R. Elahi

Comments

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...