Warzone 2.0: New explosive gadget takes down enemies through walls

Activision has announced a new and improved Battle Royale title, Call of Duty Warzone 2.0. The game will launch with multiple weapons that will be familiar to fans of the older titles. Moreover, it will receive a new explosive device that can be used to take out enemies through walls, which might turn out to be a revolutionary addition.

The new inclusion is likely to become an often-used gadget after the title releases. This is why it needs to be discussed in greater detail.

Warzone 2.0 receives a new explosive gadget that goes through walls

The brand-new trailer for Warzone 2.0 revealed the interesting device to be of the deployable type that sticks to flat surfaces. In the video, a character used the term "Drill Charge" after using the gadget, hinting at its name.

However, the device seems to penetrate only a single wall layer, suggesting there will be certain restrictions placed on it. It is lethal and produces a single blast. This inclusion can be expected to offer a sound cue combined with a delay in the explosion when being used. The gadget seems balanced as enemies would get time to react and possibly avoid certain death.

The gadget may be deployed in the form of cluster grenades which then explode, taking down enemies in their effective range. It is undoubtedly going to change the pace of the game and introduce unique scenarios, which the players will have to adapt to in order to survive the battles.

The trailer shows that the gadget is capable of taking down a large number of enemies when employed from below or above. From a tactical point of view, the device is being introduced to remove the advantage players get from camping in safe positions. The gadget, if gamers use it with a heartbeat sensor, will further enhance chances of taking down enemies.

The arrival of this innovative item will definitely be devastating news for players that prefer to safely hide away and avoid conflict. Furthermore, additional assets like the aforementioned device are making their way into the new and refined Warzone 2.0. Fans cannot wait to get their hands on the game and experience the new promised thrill that will accompany these new titles.

