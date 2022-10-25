Modern Warfare 2 campaign guide: How to complete Mission 6 - Cartel Protection

The sixth mission in the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 campaign takes place in the slums of Mexico and gives players a realistic experience of traversing through several terrains to combat enemies and survive. After the events of the fifth mission, Soap and Ghost travel to Mexico to rendezvous with Alejandro's Los Vaqueros (Special Forces) and his second-in-command Rudy.

In this mission, individuals will play as operator Soap and be equipped with a suppressed M4 with an M203 grenade launcher attachment. Additionally, a secondary weapon will be a suppressed PDSW 528 SMG with a quick scope for close combat sections of the level.

Disclaimer: The following section may contain spoilers for the Modern Warfare 2 Campaign

Modern Warfare 2 campaign: Mission 6 - Cartel Protection will take place in the slums of Mexico

In the sixth mission of the Modern Warfare 2 Campaign, Ghost, Soap, Rudy, and Alejandro's Los Vaqueros pursue Hassan under the cartel's protection in a Las Almas territory where the Mexican army troops who are in the pocket of the cartel interrupt their mission. To begin with, when you are able to move as Soap, follow Alejandro as he busts open a gate where you will encounter the first wave of enemies to eliminate.

Gradually, follow the team through the streets, where several enemies will come out of nearby houses and camps around the corners. Eliminate them and keep moving forward as the team proceeds further into the area.

Enter inside the white door to proceed in the Modern Warfare 2 mission (image via Activision)

Upon reaching a certain point, you will see a white door that you need to open and head inside the house. Make sure to watch your step as a couple of heavily armed enemies will be waiting for you there to pick you off.

Neutralize enemies on the first floor and exit the house through the kitchen door that heads back. Wait for your team member to throw smoke to make way for you to safely head into the next house.

On reaching there, eliminate all the enemies inside and proceed upstairs—gradually clear the first and second floors using tactical grenades like flash to neutralize the threats easily. Upon reaching the second floor, you will be able to notice some ammo on the table for you to resupply your loadout.

Take headshots on army men proceeding towards you (image via Activision)

However, the most crucial detail in the room is that Hassan isn't in the house as he has escaped. But to make things worse, the part of the Mexican army that the Las Almas cartel pays off is arriving to ambush you and your team. You will see several APCs and trucks arriving at your location while you and the rest of the team take cover in the house and behind the windows where you can shoot from.

Hold your fire until the army men get closer and then once you have a clear shot, start firing shots at them. Using a Sniper Rifle is most effective during this mission segment as it is easier to complete. However, if you want to go full Rambo on them, a RAPP H LMG is lying against the wall by the windows that can help you do that.

Jump outside the window to proceed through the mountains in this Modern Warfare 2 mission (Image via Activision)

When the army men get closer and open fire using all their weapons in your location, you will need to be more precise with your shots and aim for the head and use grenades on the ones walking with shields. Suddenly, a gas bomb will hit the building and create a gas cloud inside your room. You will need to escape the location as soon as possible.

In this scenario, Alejandro will open a window for you and the rest of the team to escape into the mountains. Head there and get out of the window.

Take cover behind rocks and return fire to enemies (image via Activision)

Gradually, you will start escaping down the mountain by jumping through gaps, climbing tricky areas, and descending downhill, but eventually, the army catches up to you. To deal with them, you will need to use the rocks as cover and pick them off one-by-one.

From there, keep following Alejandro down the mountain and descending from several ledges, until the army men catch up to you again. Just like before, take cover and eliminate enemies.

Jump off the cliff and dive into the water (image via Activision)

Once you think you are in the safe, continue following Alejandro by going sideways around the cliffs and walking across ledges until the enemies find you again and a sniper in the distance starts eliminating your team members as you walk on the ledge. However, being stuck on a cliff, you will not be able to do much, so the best resort for you will be to jump in the water.

Jump down and start swimming towards Alejandro, who is taking you to the bridge. While you are swimming, enemies on the land in front of you and across the shoreline will be waiting for you and start shooting at you. Dive down in the water to protect yourself and use rocks as cover as you eliminate them.

Wait for the air support team to airstrike on the bridge to complete this Modern Warfare 2 mission (image via Activision)

Once you have cleared the area, dive down in between the fallen trees and eliminate enemies in the area you will find yourself in. Keep swimming forward until you are able to see the bridge clearly.

Hold your position until air support takes down the bridge and the enemy cavalry that is waiting for you there. Once the bridge is down, follow Alejandro to a nearby truck and enter it to complete the mission.

What are the rewards for completing 'Cartel Protection' in Modern Warfare 2?

By completing the sixth mission in Modern Warfare 2, players will be able to get their hands on Chuy Operator skin for use in Multiplayer modes and Warzone 2.0. This is one of the first major skin rewards that players will get by successfully completing the said mission.

This covers the sixth mission, 'Cartel Protection' in Modern Warfare 2, and takes players on a globe-trotting adventure to capture one of the nastiest antagonists a COD story has seen so far.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 releases on October 28 on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox with a pre-access live campaign in-game for pre-orders.

