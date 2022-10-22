Modern Warfare 2 campaign guide: How to complete Mission 5 - Borderline

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Early Access Campaign is finally underway. The latest installment brings several significant upgrades over its prequel as it marks the beginning of a new journey for the series.

Call of Duty is well known for its action-packed sequences and brilliant narrative. Modern Warfare (2019) was a massive success due to its focus on realism and immersive storytelling. Modern Warfare 2 carries this legacy forward with a dark and gritty campaign featuring iconic Call of Duty characters.

While most fans would love to start the campaign without prior knowledge, some might still want insights into what they are getting into. To help such players, this guide will take a closer look into Mission 5 - Borderline in Modern Warfare 2.

Before jumping in, you might want to check out Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Mission 4 - Tradecraft.

Disclaimer: The following section may contain spoilers for the Modern Warfare 2 Campaign

Modern Warfare 2 campaign: Mission 5 - Borderline guide

The fifth mission in Modern Warfare 2's campaign takes place at the USA/Mexico border. This is the first time players are introduced to two new characters - Alejandro Vargas and Rodolfo, who are members of the Mexican Special Forces, where you will play as Rodolfo.

The mission starts with Laswell briefing Alejandro about an Iranian terrorist being assisted through the USA/Mexico border by members of the Las Almas cartel.

Alejandro and Rodolfo make their way through the forest (Image via Sportskeeda)

The mission begins on the bank of a river near the border. You and Alejandro will navigate through the forest till you reach an opening. From there, you will see a few cartel members and the USA/Mexico border. Take them out and cross the border into the USA by climbing the ladder.

Follow Alejandro through the next sequence as he guides you through the neighborhood near the border. Be careful, as there are civilians in the area, and shooting at them will cause the mission to fail. You can point your gun at them to prevent them from being a nuisance.

As you cross the street and enter the compound Alejandro guides you to, he will request you to help him lift the garage door. Once you are inside the house, a resident will try to attack you. Point your gun towards him to defuse the situation.

Taking a left in the alleyway (Image via Sportskeeda)

Move through the house, and once you are out, you will find an alleyway. Follow that path to the left, as the right path will be closed off. A cartel truck will try to ram you down as you move ahead. Thankfully, a van will be parked to the right where you can take cover. Take out the remaining cartel members in the area.

Once the area is clear, follow Alejandro to help clear the path ahead. You will now enter a house with civilians. Keep your weapon focused on the two individuals directly in front of you. They will try to attack you if you don't have your weapon aimed at them.

Pointing pistol at civilians (Image via Sportskeeda)

Now move out of the house onto the road. Local police personnel will approach you and try to detain both of you. As Alejandro and the police chief talk, a missile will approach, killing the police and mildly injuring Alejandro and Rodolf.

You will be shot from a nearby house and cartel members approaching you for close-quarter combat. After eliminating them, players can pick up a Kastov 762 or Kastov 74u from the ground and continue the fight with ease.

Getting inside the final house (Image via Sportskeeda)

After clearing the outdoors, proceed indoors. Take out all the enemies on the ground floor and proceed to the first floor. Open all doors and eliminate the hiding enemies. A cutscene will play as you approach the final door to the right.

Hassan with Rodolfo (Image via Sportskeeda)

You will be attacked by cartel members and get a first glimpse at the Iranian terrorist Hassan. He will then proceed to burn down the house with you in it. However, Alejandro approaches at the last minute and saves you.

With this, Modern Warfare 2's campaign mission, 'Borderline,' comes to an end.

What are the rewards for completing Borderline in Modern Warfare 2?

By completing the fifth mission in the latest launch, players will be able to get their hands on a Chainlinked Calling Card as a reward to use in Multiplayer modes.

This is all there is to know about Modern Warfare 2's Borderline mission. It provides players with the ability to interact with new characters from the Mexican Special Forces' Alejandro Vargas and Rodolf.

Check out Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Mission 6 - Cartel Protection next.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will be available on PC, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S|X upon release on October 28, 2022.

