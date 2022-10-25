Modern Warfare 2 “Nessie” achievement guide: How to kill all guards unseen

Modern Warfare 2 campaign is now available for early access, and fans who have preordered the game can try out the new narrative before the shooter drops later this week.

While the campaign has several unique missions, you can unlock multiple trophies and achievements in each by completing the levels in a certain manner. One such achievement is called “Nessie,” which takes place in the third mission of the campaign, Wetworks.

You play the level of Sergeant Kyle “Gaz” Garrick, who is instructed and assisted by Captain Price over the comms. It is a stealth mission where you can go through the stage guns blazing. However, to unlock the “Nessie” achievement, you will have to make your way to the barge without being seen while taking down all the guards.

It’s quite a difficult feat to pull off, making acquiring the trophy a badge of honor for those who have acquired it successfully.

The following guide will explain how you can easily acquire the “Nessie” achievement in Modern Warfare 2.

Unlocking the “Nessie” achievement requires some tact in Modern Warfare 2

One of the more challenging aspects of the “Nessie” achievement in Modern Warfare 2 will be understanding enemy locations in Wetwork and their patrol patterns.

Some guards will be patrolling in pairs, as there will be a total of 10-12 enemies that you will be required to take out during the mission.

Hence, to unlock the “Nessie” achievement, you will be first required to:

Swim your way toward the first guard as soon as the mission begins. You will be required to take down the guard by the ledge using your knife. Then going underwater once again (so that the enemies don’t detect you), you will approach the second enemy and take him down similarly.

You will now be able to acquire a pistol with a silencer and a throwing knife which you can use to make the mission significantly easier. The pistol is about one-tapping the enemy with headshots and taking them out before they have the time to turn around and spot you.

As you slowly make your way to killing the guards, you are advised to avoid the docks as much as possible. Using the boats as cover will significantly reduce enemy detection and make it easier to take down the enemies on the isolated patrol boats.

You will constantly have to use the water and the boats as cover as you make your way to the barge. Once you are there without being seen and have removed all the enemies, the “Nessie” achievement will unlock in Modern Warfare 2.

Fortunately, there will be a lot of checkpoints in the mission, so if you do accidentally get detected, you will not have to start the mission all over again to unlock the achievement. The “Nessie” trophy is one of the hardest to unlock in Modern Warfare 2, which is why many in the community often treat this achievement as a badge of honor.

