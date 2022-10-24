How to easily change your in-game name in Modern Warfare 2

In-game names displayed as gamertags are one of the best features of any multiplayer game, and Modern Warfare 2 is no stranger to this fact. With Early Access to the game's campaign mode currently live and the multiplayer set to finally drop on October 28, 2022, the franchise's fans have high expectations from the shooter.

Online competitive modes are some of the best features in any Call of Duty title, and players often enjoy changing their in-game name and gamertag to personalize their profile as much as possible while attempting to stand out from the crowd.

Fortunately, like in the franchise's previous entries, Modern Warfare 2 will also allow you to change your in-game name. However, this is not something that you will be able to do all the time and there is a certain 'cooldown' period before which you can change it again.

Therefore, it’s advised that players don't get bored of their gamertags too soon, and aren't interested in changing them every other day.

Today’s guide will go over everything that you will be required to do to change your in-game name in Modern Warfare 2.

Changing your in-game name in Modern Warfare 2

Changing your display name in Modern Ware 2 is not a very difficult task. The in-game menu has all the settings that will guide you through this process, making it easy enough.

To change your in-game name in the shooter, you will be required to:

Make your way to the Game Settings page from the Modern Warfare 2 main menu. From there, you will be required to click on Account and Network and search for your “Activision Account”. Upon finding it, you will need to press the arrow icon that will be displayed next to it.

Upon doing so, you will be able to see your current display name that you are using for the game, as well as the associated email account linked to it. You will then need to click on the Change Display Name option that will be beside your name.

A page will then open which will show you the account’s current display name as well as the Tokens that are remaining. Tokens are the currency that you use to change the display name in Modern Warfare 2.

However, since you only get 1 Token every six months, you will only be able to change your display name in the game twice a year. Therefore, it’s important that you do not get bored of the new name that you choose too soon.

After using a Token, you will be required to enter the preferred in-game name that you wish to choose. Once the name resets, you will need to restart Modern Warfare 2 in order for the new display name to be showcased on your profile.

If your profile shows 0 Tokens remaining, this likely means that you have already used it once to change your name. If that is the case, you will have to wait until the game provides you with another token.

