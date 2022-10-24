How to play Split-Screen in Modern Warfare 2

The official release of Modern Warfare 2 as well as its multiplayer mode are right around the corner. Currently, the highly anticipated shooter is letting fans who have pre-ordered the game try out the campaign as part of Early Access, which seems to have garnered a fair amount of positive response from the community.

With the multiplayer mode officially going live on October 28, 2022, expectations are rather high, especially after the success of the competitive mode's beta period.

Many new features will arrive with the latest franchise entry, and the community is eager to know if online play will have Split-Screen and how it can be enabled if it is included.

Fortunately, unlike other competitive shooters, Call of Duty has been a bit of an anomaly, with many titles over the years supporting the Split-Screen feature for local play. If the Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer beta is anything to go by, then yes, the upcoming shooter will have the in-demand feature, and today’s guide will explain how to enable it.

Enabling Split-Screen in Modern Warfare 2

Enabling the Split-Screen feature in Modern Warfare 2 will be quite similar to how it currently is in Modern Warfare (2019). Since the game has not been officially released yet, it’s uncertain if Activision will be changing their settings or not. However, judging from how they optimized previous titles, it’s highly likely that enabling it in the upcoming shooter will be a lot like what it is in the prequel.

To set up a split-screen in Modern Warfare 2, you will need to:

Launch the shooter, and then make your way to the Multiplayer settings. This will be under the main settings tab in the home page, so you will not have difficulty finding it.

You will then be required to connect a second controller to the console, and press X/A to sign in, depending on whether you are on the Xbox or PlayStation platform.

Next, you will have to select and sign into the account you will be playing with. Preferably, it should be the account of your friend, who you will be sharing the screen with, in the shooter’s multiplayer experience.

It’s important to note here that the Split-Screen feature will only work if both the players have an active Xbox Live/PS Plus membership. It won't work for those who do not have this subscription.

Additionally, it’s important that both profiles have an associated Activision account, or they will have to make one when logging into the title.

Once you and your friend have successfully followed the above steps, you will then be able to sign into the game and the Split-Screen feature will be reflected in the in-game party option. It should be noted that activating the Split-Screen option can only be done from your primary account.

You will not be able to use a guest account for this and will need to ensure that your account is marked as the primary one for the device before enabling and trying out Split-Screen in Modern Warfare 2.

