Modern Warfare 2 Ghost unmasked - How does the operator look under his skull veil

The face of Simon "Ghost" Riley from Modern Warfare 2 has always been a thing of intrigue among Call of Duty fans. Since his introduction to the series in the original Modern Warfare 2 (2009), players have always wondered about the actual face behind the skull mask of the covert operator.

His demise, along with that of Roach, due to General Shepherd's betrayal, was one of the saddest moments of the series among fans. Fast forward to 2022, the newest iteration of the title has brought the iconic character back to the series, and he is even more of a badass in the franchise's latest offering.

However, fans can finally rejoice as the latest Modern Warfare 2 has a huge surprise for the players regarding Simon "Ghost" Riley.

Disclaimer: Readers are warned that beyond this point, there will be spoilers from the campaign of Modern Warfare 2. If they do not wish to get spoiled about the campaign's storyline, they should stop reading beyond this point.

Modern Warfare 2 Campaign : Does Ghost finally reveal his face?

Early access to the campaign in Modern Warfare 2 was a highly awaited event among fans of the series. Players who pre-ordered the game's digital copy on any platform have been given early access to the campaign since October 20.

In the second last mission of the campaign titled 'Ghost Team,' the fan-favorite character Simon 'Ghost' Riley finally reveals his face in front of Task Force 141 and Los Vaqueros. However, the camera viewpoint is from behind his back, and players cannot see his face, much to their utter disappointment.

An unmasked Ghost, but from the view angle that doesn't show his face (Image via YouTube/ScereBro PSNU)

After a very stunned silence from the team, Captain Price turns his face towards his old friend and says, "Good to see you again, Simon," referring to the fact that the Ghost moniker is only reserved when the operator puts on his iconic mask.

Image of Ghost but with the Ghost Team balaclava (Image via YouTube/ScereBro PSNU)

However, by the time the viewpoint again pans to his face, Ghost has already put on his Ghost Team balaclava. This is the only instance in the game other than the scenes from the Ghost Team mission, where the legendary operator can be seen without his iconic skull mask.

Despite not seeing the face, the cinematic sequence does show that Ghost is a Caucasian with short brown hair. It also shows that Ghost sports a pair of brown eyes, but the rest of his appearance remains unknown to fans and still remains one of the most enticing secrets of the Modern Warfare series.

The Modern Warfare 2 (2022) campaign is already being hailed as one of the best in the series by fans. Featuring nail-biting missions with stunning visuals and magnificent gameplay, the latest offering of the Call of Duty franchise is an absolute delight to play.

Those who have early access to the title and finish the campaign get quite a few enticing rewards in the multiplayer mode. For the rest, the author recommends that they definitely play the campaign when the complete game finally goes live on October 28.

