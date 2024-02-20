Professional Call of Duty players consistently showcase exceptional skills, strategy, and teamwork during competitive gameplay. With new players ascending to the top yearly, the game's dynamics continue to evolve. Their precision in aiming, game sense, quick reflexes, and mechanical abilities are indicative of their proficiency in the game and inspire other players to improve their skills.

This article lists the top 10 Call of Duty players.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer’s opinion.

Here are the top 10 Call of Duty Players

1) Tyler "Abezy" Pharris

Tyler "Abezy" Pharris (Image via alamy)

Tyler "Abezy" Pharris is an incredibly skilled professional player in Call of Duty, playing for Atlanta FaZe. He is one of only two players in competitive Call of Duty history to appear in four consecutive Call of Duty World Championship finals. Additionally, he is a two-time World Champion and the highest-earning Call of Duty player of all time.

2) Chris “Simp” Lehr

Chris “Simp” Lehr (Image via Charlie INTEL)

Simp is one of the most successful professional Call of Duty players and has been dominating the game since the beginning as a player of the Atlanta FaZe team. Despite being one of the youngest Call of Duty players, he has gained fame for his ability to win unfavorable situations easily. Simp and Abezy are known as a deadly duo, dominating many matches together.

3) Preston “Priestahh” Greiner

Preston “Priestahh” Greiner (Image via Call of Duty League)

Preston “Priestahh” Greiner is a professional Call of Duty player for Boston Breach, known for his exceptional mechanical skills and strategic gameplay. Priestahh has made a name among the top Call of Duty players as a versatile player capable of excelling in different roles within the team. One of his achievements includes winning the 2023 World Championship as a player for the New York Subliners.

4) McArthur “Cellium" Jovel

McArthur “Cellium" Jovel(Image via Esports Illustrated)

Cellium entered Call of Duty League in 2020 and has been a part of the Atlanta FaZe team, widely regarded as one of the best players on the squad. He is known for his precise aiming and consistency in international tournaments. One of his achievements includes winning the 2021 CDL Championship.

5) Alec “Arcitys’ Sanderson

Alec “Arcitys’ Sanderson (Image via ESPN India)

Alec "Arcitys" Sanderson began his career late but has made tremendous progress in a short span of time. Within two years, he won two world champion victories and gained the popularity and respect of many fans. He has played for several top teams throughout his career, including eUnited and Atlanta Faze. One of his most significant achievements came in 2019 when he won the Call of Duty World League Championship as a member of the eUnited team.

6) Ian “Crimsix” Porter

Ian “Crimsix” Porter (Image via The Game Haus)

Ian "Crimsix" Porter is a retired professional Call of Duty player and currently a content creator for the Faze team. He secured numerous victories, boasting 37 major and three World Champions. Crimsix first gained recognition during the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 era, where he quickly made a name for himself in the competitive scene. Moreover, his relentless hunt for excellence has earned him the nickname "The Winningest Player in Call of Duty History."

7) Matthew “FormaL” Piper

Matthew “FormaL” Piper (Image via Esports.net)

FormaL’s journey to success began in the Halo esports scene, where he established himself as one of the top players in the world. However, his transition to Call of Duty propelled him into the spotlight. From winning the Call of Duty World League Championship 2017 to securing numerous major tournament wins, FormaL has consistently proven himself to be a dominant force on the competitive stage.

8) Seth “Scump” Abner

Seth “Scump” Abner (Image via Sportskeeda)

Scump began his journey at a young age when he started competing in Call of Duty tournaments. He is known for his exceptional gun skills and aggressive plays with submachine guns, which have earned him 31 major tournament wins and one CDL championship. As Call of Duty esports continues to evolve, Scump remains a central figure and dominant force in the competitive scene.

9) Austin “SlasheR” Liddicoat

Austin “SlasheR” Liddicoat (Image via Shacknews)

Austin “SlasheR” Liddicoat is one of the professional Call of Duty players for the Boston Breach team. Throughout his career, SlasheR has established himself as one of the top players in the world, consistently performing at a high level and earning the respect of fans and fellow competitors. One of SlasheR’s most remarkable achievements is his multiple championship victories across different Call of Duty titles. From winning the Call of Duty World League Championship to securing numerous Major tournament wins, SlasheR has consistently proven his ability.

10) Brandon "Dashy" Otell

Brandon "Dashy" Otell (Image via Dallas Morning News)

Brandon "Dashy" Otell is a Canadian player currently playing for OpTic Texas. He is renowned for his exceptional aim accuracy, aggressive playstyle, and impressive versatility. He rose to prominence during the Call of Duty: WWII era, where he quickly made a name for himself. One of Dashy’s notable attributes is his proficiency with the sniper rifle, which allows him to turn the tide of matches in his team’s favor.

Check out more Call of Duty guides here:

Call of Duty League 2024 || Call of Duty Players disappointed || Warzone latest update || All ghost operator skins in Modern Warfare 3 || Battle Buddy: Grim Tidings || Call of Duty 2024 (CDL) Major