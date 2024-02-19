All Ghost Operator skins in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone: How to unlock, price, bundles, and more

Ghost, an iconic and beloved character in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone, has several excellent skins. Players can acquire some of these by purchasing the associated bundles, while others are unlocked via the Battle Pass by completing specific sectors. Notably, two particular skins require the Blackcell Battle Pass. That said, a few are no longer available.

This article will highlight all the available Ghost Operator skins in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone and tell you how to get most of them.

All Ghost Operator skins in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone explored

Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone feature 15 Ghost Operator skins. Below, each skin is listed along with its price, unlock procedure, and associated bundle. That said, some of these can't be acquired anymore, while certain others are free and not related to any cosmetic collections.

1) Nemesis Ghost

Nemesis Ghost (Image via Activision)

This skin can be immediately unlocked by getting the Vault Edition of Modern Warfare 3.

2) Zombie Ghost

Zombie Ghost (Image via Activision)

The Zombie Ghost skin cannot be obtained currently, as it was exclusively available through digital pre-orders of Modern Warfare 3.

3) Venator

Venator (Image via Activision)

You can get this skin by purchasing the Battle Pass and completing the B17 sector.

4) Spade

Spade (Image via Activision)

The Spade skin unlock also requires you to get the Battle Pass and finish the B21 sector.

5) Venator Blackcell

Venator Blackcell (Image via Activision)

The Venator Blackcell skin is unlockable by purchasing the Blackcell Battle Pass and completing the B17 sector.

6) Spade Blackcell

Spade Blackcell (Image via Activision)

The Spade Blackcell skin is also obtainable by getting the Blackcell Battle Pass and completing the B21 sector.

7) Loch Ghost

Loch Ghost (Image via Activision)

The Loch Ghost skin can be unlocked by purchasing the Deep Water bundle for 2,000 CP (Call of Duty Points).

8) Gilded Reaper

Gilded Reaper (Image via Activision)

The Gilded Reaper skin can be accessed by buying the Tracer Pack: Bone Chiller bundle for 2,400 CP.

9) Hood Up Classic

Hood Up Classic (Image via Activision)

The Hood Up Classic skin can be unlocked by purchasing the Classic Ghost Pack bundle for 2,400 CP.

10) Classic Ghost

Classic Ghost (Image via Activision)

The Classic Ghost skin can also be acquired by buying the Classic Ghost Pack bundle for 2,400 CP.

11) Pyro

Pyro (Image via Activision)

The Pyro skin can be unlocked by purchasing the Tracer Pack Elementals: Magmaflow bundle for 3,000 CP.

12) Ghost Senpai

Ghost Senpai (Image via Activision)

You can get the Ghost Senpai skin by purchasing the Tracer Pack: Ghost of Akihabara bundle for 2,400 CP.

13) Possessed

Possessed (Image via Activision)

The Possessed skin can be acquired by purchasing the Tracer Pack: Dark Rituals III bundle for 2,800 CP.

14) The Marshal

The Marshal (Image via Activision)

The Marshal skin can be unlocked by buying the MWII Pro Pack 7: Gunslinger Ghost bundle, which costs $19.99, exclusively through platform-specific stores.

15) Death's Right Hand

Death's Right Hand (Image via Activision)

The Death's Right Hand skin can be unlocked by purchasing the Battle Buddy: Grim Tidings bundle for 2,800 CP.

To purchase any of the aforementioned bundles, simply follow these steps:

Launch Modern Warfare 3 or Warzone.

Navigate to the Operators section.

Locate and select the Operator Ghost.

From there, choose your desired skin and proceed with the purchase using the required CoD Points.

This covers everything regarding all Ghost Operator skins in MW3 and Warzone.