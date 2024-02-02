Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone Season 2 BlackCell Battle Pass: Price, what's included, and more

The Season 2 BlackCell Battle Pass will be released alongside the Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone Season update on February 7, 2024. It will follow a similar progression to previous battle passes, where one needs to play games to unlock rewards. The developers gave an overview of what to expect from the upcoming seasonal battle pass in the latest Call of Duty Season 2 blog.

The Season 2 BlackCell Battle Pass follows the season's zombie theme following the announcement of the The Walking Dead crossover. Players can enjoy a wealth of exclusive rewards when they purchase the battle pass. Here's a closer look at its content, rewards, and price heading to the new season.

What is the price of Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone Season 2 BlackCell Battle Pass?

The Season 2 BlackCell Battle Pass is available for purchase at $29.99, which is notably more expensive than the regular $9.99 regular battle pass.

If you purchased the regular variant but want to upgrade to the BlackCell version, you can do so before Season 2 ends. When upgrading, players will get their 1100 CP back.

What’s included in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone Season 2 BlackCell Battle Pass?

The upcoming BlackCell Battle Pass features undead-themed Operator skins in gold and purple hues. Per the Call of Duty preseason blog, here are the confirmed rewards included in the battle pass:

"John Doe" BlackCell Operator

"Rick Grimes" Operator

"Kate Laswell" Operator

"Knuckle Sandwich" Finishing Move

"Molten BlackCell" animated Weapon Blueprint (SVA 545 AR)

"Requiem" animated Weapon Blueprint (Sidewinder BR)

11 Operator Skins

6 alternate animated Weapon Blueprint

1100 COD Points

20 Tier Skips

The three new Operators will be available upon purchase of the battle pass, alongside the "Knuckle Sandwich" finishing move, "Molten BlackCell" animated Weapon Blueprint, "Requiem" animated Weapon Blueprint, and 1100 COD points.

Make sure to complete all 100 battle pass levels to collect all exclusive rewards before the season ends.

More store offerings in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone Season 2

Michonne Operator in MW3 Season 2 (Image via Activision)

Aside from the Season 2 BlackCell battle pass, players can expect more store offerings throughout the season. Michonne will make its debut in Call of Duty in an Operator bundle as part of the The Walking Dead crossover. It's expected to be released later in the season.

Black History Month gift pack, Let 'em Cook gift pack, and C.O.D.E action pack are also coming to Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone in Season 2.

