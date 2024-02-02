All new Schematics in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies Season 2

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 Zombies will receive a set of new schematics in the upcoming Season 2 update. These are essential items for squads that want to venture into higher-threat zones and participate in gunfights against stronger zombies and boss monsters. Each schematic packs a special effect that can increase your chances of survival and boost your ability to eliminate enemies.

The second seasonal update is going to bring in a bunch of new gameplay content. However, the exact details about the new schematics and the method to secure them have not been mentioned in Call of Duty's latest blog post. Fans can expect to see more announcements around it before the Season 2 patch is released.

This article will highlight all the upcoming schematics in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies.

What are the new schematics in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies?

Season 2 is going to introduce more Prestige challenges, rewards, a fresh storyline, new schematics, and more. Here is a list of all the schematics that are going to be added in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies:

1) Mags of Holding

Mags of Holding has the potential to become one of the most sought-after items for aggressive players who take joy in confronting boss monsters. It was confirmed in the blog that this offering will allow players to directly feed ammo to weapons, essentially eliminating the need to reload during a gunfight. This can be a crucial asset to those who enter the Aether portals to gather higher-tier loot and clear difficult missions.

Blood Burner Key

The Blood Burner Key is a schematic that can be activated to immediately summon the possessed two-wheeler vehicle. This can help you save a lot of time on the battlefield, as every lobby has a fixed timer for players to complete their objectives and evacuate. The Blood Burner Wonder vehicle can help you traverse the map with ease due to its unique abilities and indestructible nature.

V-R11 Wonder Weapon

The arrival of the V-R11 Wonder Weapon schematic will pave the path for new strategies for pre-made squads to fight off hordes of zombies. With the ability to craft it, you can utilize this item to create a favorable situation for yourself and the team, even in the most dire situations. This also eliminates the need to spend countless hours searching and earning the V-R11 Wonder Weapon.

It is important to note that these upcoming schematics are very powerful, and an excess of these on the map could make Zombies too easy. So, you can expect the drop rates for these items to be quite low. However, they're likely to be guaranteed in highly difficult missions.

However, if you are lucky, you might stumble upon some of those while exploring the map and eliminating monsters. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone updates, guides, and news.

