Rick Grimes from The Walking Dead is officially coming to Warzone and Modern Warfare 3

Rick Grimes is officially making his debut in Warzone and Modern Warfare 3 during Season 2, with Call of Duty teasing additional content as Season 1 nears its conclusion. Among the anticipated content is another The Walking Dead crossover, which introduces two new characters to the game.

Earlier leaks by data miners had hinted at Rick's inclusion in both Call of Duty titles. As Season 2 approaches, Activision is building excitement by unveiling key art for the upcoming season, prominently featuring The Walking Dead protagonist, Rick Grimes.

More about teaser showcasing Rick Grimes in Warzone and Modern Warfare 3

Rick Grimes is finally coming to Warzone and Modern Warfare 3 following the teasers posted by Call of Duty. The team teased an upcoming collaboration for Warzone and Modern Warfare 3, confirming the earlier leaks and speculations from data miners.

The teaser features a recreation of The Walking Dead's signature opening title scene. It showcases scenes from COD's Verdansk map accompanied by the show's theme music.

The collaboration with The Walking Dead is scheduled to launch alongside Season 2, introducing Rick, the main character from the popular TV series, as a new Operator in Call of Duty. The teaser also hinted at Michonne's inclusion as an Operator in the upcoming season.

With the two iconic characters coming into the game, the collaboration might open the door for more additions from The Walking Dead cast to join the game's roster in subsequent seasons.

When is Season 2 coming to Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone?

The Season 2 update for Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone is set to arrive on Wednesday, February 7, 2024, at 9 am PT. This release is anticipated to bring a wealth of new content to the game.

Although official details for the upcoming season are yet to be revealed, fans are hopeful for exciting content and collaborations, including the return of Fortune's Keep, The Walking Dead crossover, and other various exciting additions.

