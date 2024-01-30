Fortune's Keep will have massive earthquake damages in Warzone Season 2

It's no surprise that the fan-favorite resurgence map Fortune's Keep is officially returning to Warzone in Season 2. While Activision is yet to share the date, the FPS franchise has given enough teases for fans to figure out what to expect from the map in the upcoming season.

According to the tease by Call of Duty, the map from the original Warzone will now have a new look as a massive earthquake has changed the map's layout.

In this article, we delve deeper into what the new Fortune's Keep offers in Warzone Season 2.

What changes are made to Fortune's Keep in Warzone Season 2?

Multiple Call of Duty content creators have received a secret package from Activision that teases the map's return in Warzone Season 2. However, it shows a new change that would make fans more excited to see what Raven Software offers. The creators have received a modeled version of the map POIs, which seem to be damaged by an earthquake. Four models of the map POIs have been shared so far, and by the looks of it, they all have taken heavy damage.

The new map version will officially arrive in the battle royale in Season 2. It can also be expected that it will be at the start of the season. Which makes the release date of the resurgence map as February 7. However, remember that Activision has yet to disclose the official release date, and it is subject to change.

Since Call of Duty's jump from Warzone to Warzone 2, fans haven't seen their favorite resurgence maps: Rebirth Island and Fortune's Keep. While the developers added two brand-new maps for players to enjoy, it doesn't bring back the same enjoyment they felt before.

How excited are you as Fortune's Keep returning to this season of Warzone? Let us know in the comment section.