Warzone Season 2 is almost here, and players worldwide across all platforms can hop into the servers to experience a fresh new season with a plethora of exciting content. However, the date and time of the release will differ based on your region.

Following the successful release of Season 1, featuring new weapons, massive bug fixes, Gulag changes, and more, the Warzone community is excited about the upcoming season.

To learn more about the Warzone Season 2 release date and time, read below.

When does Warzone Season 2 release? Date and time for all regions?

Expand Tweet

Warzone Season 2 is set to be released on February 7, 2024.

Here is a detailed list of release dates and times across all regions:

February 7, 9:00 am PT (US West Coast)

February 7, 11:00 am CT (Illinois)

February 7, 12:00 pm ET (US East Coast)

February 7, 5:00 pm GMT (UK)

February 7, 6:00 pm CEST (Central Europe)

February 7, 8:00 pm MSK (Moscow)

February 7, 10:30 pm IST (India)

February 8, 01:00 am CST (China)

February 8, 02:00 am JST (Japan)

February 8, 04:00 am AEDT (Australia)

February 8, 06:00 am NZDT (New Zealand)

With this new Warzone Season 2 release update, players can expect a plethora of content to go live on the servers. According to some data miners, there’s a high chance the developers could bring back the Fortune’s Keep mode. Apart from this, new operators and weapons like PM-9 SMG and HRM-762 Battle Rifle are reportedly coming into the game.

Expand Tweet

Additionally, the developers are expected to introduce the highly anticipated ranked play mode, which was initially planned for the ongoing Season 1. Recent leaks also suggested several crossover events featuring the Walking Dead, Warhammer 40k, and more.

According to recent reports, there has been a severe impact on the COD workforce due to a massive layoff at Activision Blizzard Studios that could further affect the quality of updates. We’re hoping that everything will go according to the plan and the studio will bring something really spectacular to the plate for the fans to cherish.

The Season 2 update of Warzone release update will be available across all platforms, including PC (Battle.net/Steam), Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4 and 5.

To know more about COD: Warzone check out our other articles:

Expectations from Warzone Season 2 || Return of Fortune’s Keep || All Bug fixes in Warzone Season 1