All bug fixes in Warzone Season 1 Reloaded update

The most anticipated COD: Warzone Season 1 Reloaded update is finally live on servers. Raven Software is introducing two new weapons, fresh gameplay changes, and quality-of-life updates as part of it. Additionally, the developers are bringing the fan-favorite Champion’s quest back. Apart from these changes, the developers are fixing all the bugs from the previous patch.

This article will provide all the details regarding COD: Warzone Season 1 Reloaded's bug fixes.

All COD: Warzone Season 1 Reloaded bug fixes

According to the COD blog post, here are the COD Warzone Season 1 reloaded bugs that have been fixed in this patch:

The developers fixed the issue where players could clip through geometry whenever they were using an Ascender or Zipline.

Now, players will no longer get stuck in a loop, and there will no longer be any obstacle for them to get a revive if they get downed while planting.

The game will easily award cash to the equipped Gulag tokens after the Gulag closes.

There will be no Loadout duplication if a player leaves a match in Warzone Season 1 Reloaded.

Players can now easily spot a Bomb Drone on their mini-map or tac map.

The squad widget will update correctly if a player leaves the match.

Players will no longer face any issues where earlier they couldn’t see the train and cash drop icons in the tac map in Urzikstan Resurgence.

Players can now see each other in the squad widget despite matchmaking in uneven party sizes.

Players will be able to track their statistics even if they leave the match before the end of an Exfil sequence.

The game will not kick any active players for wrongly flagged as AFK in Plunder matches.

The developers fixed a bug that allowed inconsistent action while dropping different ammo types from inventory.

There will no longer be any delay for the appearance of the loot crate markets after the pick up of a Scavenger Contract.

Scavenger caches will no longer cause any issue for the mission about selecting the cache locations being too close to one another.

Now, every perk will get the proper description.

There will be no issue in this patch that prevented vehicles from respawning during a match in an earlier patch.

The maps from the rotation playlist will appear correctly in the main menu.

The players will not face any dev errors or unspecified client crashes while trying to matchmake for any Battle Royale mode.

The doors of certain buildings will now work properly.

The Black site keys will not spawn in unintended modes of Warzone Season 1 reloaded.

The Stronghold loot caches will not spawn in unintended locations.

There will be no delay in the activation of the cluster mine and Suppression Mine in the Faculty.

Players can now easily stow selected items when the Backpack is full.

There will be no error in showing the number of equipped and reserved Armor Plates while spectating a player.

The Elimination Bounty targets will now appear in the Mini Map properly.

The party leaders will no longer be left behind while joining a match smoothly alongside their party members.

Players will be able to navigate and manage the Backpack without any problem even if it is full.

Players will now spawn into a match with the correct loadout they selected in the live lobby.

Players will no longer spawn underneath the map while redeploying in Resurgence modes in Warzone Season 1 reloaded.

The weapon models will no longer disappear while performing ADS in Warzone Season 1 reloaded.

Players will no longer face any issues regarding the number of available charges of Rebreather Field Upgrade after deploying.

There will no longer be any issue regarding all voice chats getting disabled even if the player keeps it enabled.

There will no longer be any overlapping between the health bar and the squad widget info area.

Players will no longer be awarded incorrectly for the Pacifist accolade.

There will be no longer any issue regarding the ping marker of the compass that appeared under the compass text.

Players can no longer use the Heartbeat Sensor after the battery is depleted.

There will no longer be any text overlapping on the menu regarding tokens and challenges.

There will no longer be any Gas Mask HUD effect for a stowed or unequipped Gas Mask.

Players will no longer face any issue that caused them to lose Gulag matches despite successful usage of the vertical ascender during overtime.

There will no longer be any issues for any player regarding the playlist button to queue for modes apart from the intended ones.

Players will no longer face any issues regarding the countdown sound and texts appearing in the live lobby of Warzone Season 1 reloaded.

Players will no longer face dev errors while attempting to rejoin a Private match of Warzone Season 1 reloaded.

There will no longer be any issues causing incorrect player levels that appear on their Calling Card even after being dead.

Players will no longer face an issue regarding the disappearance of Field Upgrades while getting loot during an active DDOS.

There will no longer be numerous issues regarding the improper placements or clipping of a weapon part while in the hand of an Operator.

There will no longer be any issues regarding improper texture or model behaviors of various operators and vehicles.

Players will no longer face any issues regarding improper floating loot card overlap.

There will no longer be any issues regarding the lighting and textures of weapon Blueprints.

There will no longer be any issues regarding missing or incorrect texts while sending whispers through the social menu.

Players will no longer face an issue where the “Higerst Winstreak” appears as “Highest Killstreak” in the leaderboard.

There will no longer be an issue regarding the appearance of the progress bar during a Public Event named Data Heist in Warzone Season 1 reloaded.

There will no longer be any issues regarding the occasional black screen or poor performance of the main menu.

Players will no longer get kicked to the main menu while navigating through the Operator selection section.

There will no longer be any appearance of the assimilation options on the ping wheel while the player is downed.

Players will not face any issues of extended respawn times following numerous deaths in the live lobby.

There will no longer be any appearance of the weapon reserve ammunition on the Gunsmith menu.

There will no longer be any issue of unintended behavior during the infill of a player attached by an ascender.

Players will no longer face any Plate Carriers that will appear as Armor Vests in-game.

That sums up all the bug fixes offered by the developers of COD: Warzone Season 1 reloaded.

