All bug fixes in Warzone Season 1 Reloaded update

By SoumyaKanti Saha
Modified Jan 18, 2024 02:02 IST
COD Warzone Season 1 Reloaded bug fixes (Image via Activision)
The most anticipated COD: Warzone Season 1 Reloaded update is finally live on servers. Raven Software is introducing two new weapons, fresh gameplay changes, and quality-of-life updates as part of it. Additionally, the developers are bringing the fan-favorite Champion’s quest back. Apart from these changes, the developers are fixing all the bugs from the previous patch.

This article will provide all the details regarding COD: Warzone Season 1 Reloaded's bug fixes.

All COD: Warzone Season 1 Reloaded bug fixes

According to the COD blog post, here are the COD Warzone Season 1 reloaded bugs that have been fixed in this patch:

  • The developers fixed the issue where players could clip through geometry whenever they were using an Ascender or Zipline.
  • Now, players will no longer get stuck in a loop, and there will no longer be any obstacle for them to get a revive if they get downed while planting.
  • The game will easily award cash to the equipped Gulag tokens after the Gulag closes.
  • There will be no Loadout duplication if a player leaves a match in Warzone Season 1 Reloaded.
  • Players can now easily spot a Bomb Drone on their mini-map or tac map.
  • The squad widget will update correctly if a player leaves the match.
  • Players will no longer face any issues where earlier they couldn’t see the train and cash drop icons in the tac map in Urzikstan Resurgence.
  • Players can now see each other in the squad widget despite matchmaking in uneven party sizes.
  • Players will be able to track their statistics even if they leave the match before the end of an Exfil sequence.
  • The game will not kick any active players for wrongly flagged as AFK in Plunder matches.
  • The developers fixed a bug that allowed inconsistent action while dropping different ammo types from inventory.
  • There will no longer be any delay for the appearance of the loot crate markets after the pick up of a Scavenger Contract.
  • Scavenger caches will no longer cause any issue for the mission about selecting the cache locations being too close to one another.
  • Now, every perk will get the proper description.
  • There will be no issue in this patch that prevented vehicles from respawning during a match in an earlier patch.
  • The maps from the rotation playlist will appear correctly in the main menu.
  • The players will not face any dev errors or unspecified client crashes while trying to matchmake for any Battle Royale mode.
  • The doors of certain buildings will now work properly.
  • The Black site keys will not spawn in unintended modes of Warzone Season 1 reloaded.
  • The Stronghold loot caches will not spawn in unintended locations.
  • There will be no delay in the activation of the cluster mine and Suppression Mine in the Faculty.
  • Players can now easily stow selected items when the Backpack is full.
  • There will be no error in showing the number of equipped and reserved Armor Plates while spectating a player.
  • The Elimination Bounty targets will now appear in the Mini Map properly.
  • The party leaders will no longer be left behind while joining a match smoothly alongside their party members.
  • Players will be able to navigate and manage the Backpack without any problem even if it is full.
  • Players will now spawn into a match with the correct loadout they selected in the live lobby.
  • Players will no longer spawn underneath the map while redeploying in Resurgence modes in Warzone Season 1 reloaded.
  • The weapon models will no longer disappear while performing ADS in Warzone Season 1 reloaded.
  • Players will no longer face any issues regarding the number of available charges of Rebreather Field Upgrade after deploying.
  • There will no longer be any issue regarding all voice chats getting disabled even if the player keeps it enabled.
  • There will no longer be any overlapping between the health bar and the squad widget info area.
  • Players will no longer be awarded incorrectly for the Pacifist accolade.
  • There will be no longer any issue regarding the ping marker of the compass that appeared under the compass text.
  • Players can no longer use the Heartbeat Sensor after the battery is depleted.
  • There will no longer be any text overlapping on the menu regarding tokens and challenges.
  • There will no longer be any Gas Mask HUD effect for a stowed or unequipped Gas Mask.
  • Players will no longer face any issue that caused them to lose Gulag matches despite successful usage of the vertical ascender during overtime.
  • There will no longer be any issues for any player regarding the playlist button to queue for modes apart from the intended ones.
  • Players will no longer face any issues regarding the countdown sound and texts appearing in the live lobby of Warzone Season 1 reloaded.
  • Players will no longer face dev errors while attempting to rejoin a Private match of Warzone Season 1 reloaded.
  • There will no longer be any issues causing incorrect player levels that appear on their Calling Card even after being dead.
  • Players will no longer face an issue regarding the disappearance of Field Upgrades while getting loot during an active DDOS.
  • There will no longer be numerous issues regarding the improper placements or clipping of a weapon part while in the hand of an Operator.
  • There will no longer be any issues regarding improper texture or model behaviors of various operators and vehicles.
  • Players will no longer face any issues regarding improper floating loot card overlap.
  • There will no longer be any issues regarding the lighting and textures of weapon Blueprints.
  • There will no longer be any issues regarding missing or incorrect texts while sending whispers through the social menu.
  • Players will no longer face an issue where the “Higerst Winstreak” appears as “Highest Killstreak” in the leaderboard.
  • There will no longer be an issue regarding the appearance of the progress bar during a Public Event named Data Heist in Warzone Season 1 reloaded.
  • There will no longer be any issues regarding the occasional black screen or poor performance of the main menu.
  • Players will no longer get kicked to the main menu while navigating through the Operator selection section.
  • There will no longer be any appearance of the assimilation options on the ping wheel while the player is downed.
  • Players will not face any issues of extended respawn times following numerous deaths in the live lobby.
  • There will no longer be any appearance of the weapon reserve ammunition on the Gunsmith menu.
  • There will no longer be any issue of unintended behavior during the infill of a player attached by an ascender.
  • Players will no longer face any Plate Carriers that will appear as Armor Vests in-game.

That sums up all the bug fixes offered by the developers of COD: Warzone Season 1 reloaded.

