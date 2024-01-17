Modern Warfare 3 Ranked Play: Rules, SR, Divisions, and more explained

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Season 1 Reloaded is currently live. However, the title's eagerly awaited Ranked Play mode has not been made available at this patch's launch. The developers' team is actively performing checks on game components and has assured fans that this mode will be live very soon. This mid-season patch has significantly elevated MW3's gaming experience, with various new elements such as new maps, weapons, modes, and much more.

This article aims to provide comprehensive details about the features of the Ranked Play mode in Modern Warfare 3 Season 1 Reloaded.

Modern Warfare 3 Ranked Play rules

After Ranked Play is launched in Modern Warfare 3, it will have no Skill Division Matchmaking restrictions initially. This will allow players who reach higher Skill Divisions faster than others to find matches easily. Once an adequate number of gamers find themselves in higher Divisions, matchmaking parameters will be tightened.

Ranked Play will feature 4v4 matches using the same settings, maps, and modes as the Call of Duty League, the esports league for COD.

Available modes and maps

CDL Search and Destroy

Highrise

Invasion

Karachi

Skidrow

Terminal

CDL Control

Highrise

Invasion

Karachi

CDL Hardpoint

Invasion

Karachi

Skidrow

Sub Base

Termina

MW3 Ranked Play Skill Rating and Division overview

To track your progress in Modern Warfare 3 Ranked Play, a visible Skill Rating (SR) will be implemented, determining your placement across 8 Skill Divisions. Players start their Competitive Season in Bronze 1 with 0 SR. As they win matches, their SR increases, allowing them to climb through the Skill Divisions; in contrast, losses lower this rating.

Furthermore, both individual and team performance play a crucial role in the amount of SR gained or lost per match. In higher Skill Divisions, team performance has substantially more impact on this rating.

The eight Skill Divisions and the associated SR required to reach them are as follows:

Bronze - Starting Division

Silver - 900 SR

Gold - 2,100 SR

Platinum - 3,600 SR

Diamond - 5,400 SR

Crimson - 7,500 SR

Iridescent - 10,000 SR

Top 250 - 10,000+ SR

All Skill Divisions except the Iridescent have three tiers - 1, 2, and 3.

All players can view the top 250 players in the world via an in-game leaderboard. The player ranked number 1 in Ranked Play will be rewarded with a unique Calling Card and Emblem at the end of each season, allowing them to proudly flaunt their achievement within the community.

