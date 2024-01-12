Champion's Quest in Warzone Season 1 Reloaded: Release date, rewards, and more

Call of Duty: Warzone is set to feature the highly anticipated Champion's Quest in the Urzikstan map with the upcoming Season 1 Reloaded update. This mid-season update promises to introduce various exciting elements to enhance the gameplay experience. Notable additions include the thrilling Gulag Night Vision event, a new Weapon Case objective, and a new Covert Exfil.

The Champion's Quest will surely captivate players with its exceptionally challenging tasks. Squads that complete the quest will earn the respect of being the most feared in the lobby, as they will receive an exclusive, beautifully crafted operator skin alongside other interesting rewards.

This article aims to provide important information regarding the Champion's Quest, including its release date, rewards, and more in Warzone Season 1 Reloaded.

When does the Champion's Quest start in Warzone Season 1 Reloaded?

The Champion's Quest will commence with the launch of the Season 1 Reloaded update. This quest will go live simultaneously worldwide on Wednesday, January 17, 2023, at 9 AM PT.

Following is the list of the release dates and times in each region:

Pacific Time (PT): January 17, 2024, at 9 AM

January 17, 2024, at 9 AM Mountain Time (MT): January 17, 2024, at 10 AM

January 17, 2024, at 10 AM Central Time (CT): January 17, 2024, at 11 AM

January 17, 2024, at 11 AM Eastern Time (ET): January 17, 2024, at 12 PM

January 17, 2024, at 12 PM Greenwich Mean Time (GMT): January 17, 2024, at 5 PM

January 17, 2024, at 5 PM Central European Time (CET): January 17, 2024, at 6 PM

January 17, 2024, at 6 PM Eastern European Time (EET): January 17, 2024, at 7 PM

January 17, 2024, at 7 PM Indian Standard Time (IST): January 17, 2024, at 10:30 PM

January 17, 2024, at 10:30 PM China Standard Time (CST): January 18, 2024, at 1 AM

January 18, 2024, at 1 AM Japan Standard Time (JST): January 18, 2024, at 2 AM

January 18, 2024, at 2 AM Australian Eastern Daylight Time (AEDT): January 18, 2024, at 4 AM

January 18, 2024, at 4 AM New Zealand Daylight Time (NZDT): January 18, 2024, at 6 AM

What is Champion's Quest in Warzone Season 1 Reloaded?

As the name suggests, the Champion's Quest is a challenging mission meant for champions. This popular nuke challenge is returning, and now players can attempt it in the newest map, Urzikstan.

Unlike previous iterations, where players needed to earn five consecutive wins to trigger the Champion's Quest contract, a new criterion has been introduced. In addition to the requirement of five consecutive wins, players can now obtain the contract by winning 30 matches within a season.

Once the contract appears, it will provide players with the most challenging objectives. However, as of now, nothing has been revealed related to the contract's details.

What are the rewards for completing the Champion's Quest?

Players will receive some exciting rewards, but details regarding it are unknown. According to the recent content, an image has been provided showcasing a unique lava-themed operator skin, accompanied by other potential rewards such as a calling card, emblem, or sticker.

