NVG Gulag event in Warzone: Release date, what to expect, and more

The freshly released Season 1 Reloaded patch notes indicate a brand-new NVG Gulag event in Warzone. The likes of which have never been seen, the community is up for a treat as new game modes, cosmetics, and other goodies make their way into Call of Duty's evergreen battle royale with this update. The mid-season patch will also mark the eventual release of the newest The Boys LTM and other such collaborations.

This article explores Warzone's NVG Gulag event. Read on for a detailed brief on its release date and other information.

NVG Gulag event in Warzone release date and time for all regions

The NVG Gulag event in Warzone will debut with the launch of the Season 1 Reloaded update for the battle royale title. Players can expect this event to go live on January 17, 2023.

The update will be launched in a synchronized sequence across the world. You can refer to this list of timezones for an accurate estimate of when the update reaches your region:

Pacific Time (PT): January 17, 2024, at 9 am

January 17, 2024, at 9 am Mountain Time (MT): January 17, 2024, at 10 am

January 17, 2024, at 10 am Central Time (CT): January 17, 2024, at 11 am

January 17, 2024, at 11 am Eastern Time (ET): January 17, 2024, at 12 pm

January 17, 2024, at 12 pm Greenwich Mean Time (GMT): January 17, 2024, at 5 pm

January 17, 2024, at 5 pm Central European Time (CET): January 17, 2024, at 6 pm

January 17, 2024, at 6 pm Eastern European Time (EET): January 17, 2024, at 7 pm

January 17, 2024, at 7 pm Indian Standard Time (IST): January 17, 2024, at 10:30 pm

January 17, 2024, at 10:30 pm China Standard Time (CST): January 18, 2024, at 1 am

January 18, 2024, at 1 am Japan Standard Time (JST): January 18, 2024, at 2 am

January 18, 2024, at 2 am Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): January 18, 2024, at 3 am

January 18, 2024, at 3 am New Zealand Daylight Time (NZDT): January 18, 2024, at 6 am

Upon successfully updating the game, you should be able to queue up for this event with your friends.

What to expect from the NVG Gulag event in Warzone

As is evident from the name, the NVG Gulag event in Warzone will be featured in the game's prison system. Players can expect a full-swing night-vision skirmish to take place in this intricate jail system. The public event will run live simultaneously with the game's battle royale game mode.

With the lights out and no place to hide, players will have to rely on their combat skills to come out on top. Upon successfully ensuring your survival in the rotten jail cells of the Gulag, you will return to your battle royale match, leaving your enemies behind.

