When does Warzone and MW3 Season 1 Reloaded release? Date and time for all regions (Expected)

Call of Duty: Warzone and MW3 have had a spectacular tenure since the integration with the release of Season 1. As the year comes to an end, players are excited for the Season 1 Reloaded update, which will be released around the middle of January. With the mid-season update, they can expect a surge of new content in the game, bringing forth fresh weapon metas and great quality-of-life changes.

This article will brief players on the expected release date for the upcoming mid-season update for both multiplayer titles.

Warzone and MW3 Season 1 Reloaded release date and time for all regions

Previous statements from Activision have confirmed that the Reloaded update will be patched within the games in early 2024, but the official release date is yet to be announced. With each season spanning around 50-60 days, it is speculated that the Season 1 Reloaded is not too far off.

The Classified Battle Pass sectors of the BlackCell Battle Pass are set to unlock on January 17, 2023. It is speculated that this may very well be the release date for Season 1 Reloaded for both Warzone and MW3. Based on past trends, this update is expected to roll out for both multiplayer titles at around 9:00 AM PT.

Players can consult the list of timezones below for an accurate reading for when the update rolls out:

Pacific Time (PT): January 17, 2024, at 9 am

January 17, 2024, at 9 am Mountain Time (MT): January 17, 2024, at 10 am

January 17, 2024, at 10 am Central Time (CT): January 17, 2024, at 11 am

January 17, 2024, at 11 am Eastern Time (ET): January 17, 2024, at 12 pm

January 17, 2024, at 12 pm Greenwich Mean Time (GMT): January 17, 2024, at 5 pm

January 17, 2024, at 5 pm Central European Time (CET): January 17, 2024, at 6 pm

January 17, 2024, at 6 pm Eastern European Time (EET): January 17, 2024, at 7 pm

January 17, 2024, at 7 pm Indian Standard Time (IST): January 17, 2024, at 10:30 pm

January 17, 2024, at 10:30 pm China Standard Time (CST): January 18, 2024, at 1 am

January 18, 2024, at 1 am Japan Standard Time (JST): January 18, 2024, at 2 am

January 18, 2024, at 2 am Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): January 18, 2024, at 3 am

January 18, 2024, at 3 am New Zealand Daylight Time (NZDT): January 18, 2024, at 6 am

What can we expect from Warzone and MW3 Season 1 Reloaded?

With the Season 1 Reloaded update for Warzone and MW3, players can expect the release of Ranked Play in the game. Along with it, a fresh new wave of weapons will be added, shaking up the meta prevalent across both titles.

Furthermore, MW3 is ready to welcome a new map, Rio. It will feature a medium-range brawl-style area that is perfect for running assault rifles and SMGs.

For more Call of Duty: Warzone and MW3 news, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.