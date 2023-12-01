Modern Warfare 3 Ranked Play release date

Activision’s latest FPS title, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) fully hit the stores on November 10, 2023. The majority of players were drawn to the game's multiplayer mode since the developers had promised a ton of new features. However, there are no competitive or ranking modes or maps present right now; it's strictly a casual affair.

Call of Duty players have loved the Ranked Play option since it debuted in Modern Warfare 2 Season 2, all while leveling up, moving up the ranks, and winning additional rewards.

With limited maps, weapons, and regulations to maintain the highest level of competition, Ranked Play enables them to play like pros. Its release in Modern Warfare 3 Multiplayer is confirmed, so let's find out when it will make its way to the title.

When does Ranked Play come to Modern Warfare 3?

The Season 1 Reloaded update will almost certainly include the MW3 Ranked Play mode. It is reported that the update will be made available for download in January 2024, suggesting that Ranked Play will be launched in the next month or so.

New balance adjustments brought about by the updates may also have an impact on specific weapons and playstyles, which may mean the difference between winning and losing a competitive match. Thus, like in Modern Warfare 2, a reasonable set of guidelines and limitations must be in place, restricting the maps, modes, and weaponry.

Recent speculations also suggest that the developers may drop a mid-season special event and other interesting content along with the Ranked Play update. Stay tuned for more information on Modern Warfare 3 Multiplayer Ranked Play in the upcoming weeks.

Game modes to expect from Modern Warfare 3 Ranked play

Three game modes will reportedly be launched for Modern Warfare 3's Ranked Play mode.

Hardpoint

The time limit for Hardpoint is five minutes, with a maximum score of 250 points. Each Hardpoint zone lasts for 60 seconds, and the next zone becomes available after 50 seconds.

Search and Destroy

SND, or Search and Destroy, is the second game mode that can be played Ranked Play. Teams swap between Offence and Defence in the turn-based SND mode. 90-second rounds are played, and winning requires six wins overall.

In offence, your objective is to plant a bomb on one of the sites and defend it from the defusers in order to blow it up. When on defense, your objective is to eliminate any threat the other team poses and prevent them from detonating a bombsite. If needed, both teams have the option to eliminate one another to win a round. For the first time ever, you must also win by two, with a maximum of eight victories.

Control

One team's objective in Control is to take control of two points on the map, while the other team's task is to defend the points. Control is a war of patience. A 90-second timer begins the match, and you receive added time for each point you score. Just remember that you and your teammates will have a limited number of lives, so play your cards carefully to come out on top.

