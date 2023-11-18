When does Modern Warfare 3 ranked come?

Since Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3's (MW3) recent release, the community flooded the servers to experience this new-generation Activision multiplayer shooter. However, the game only features casual maps and modes and nothing in the competitive or ranked scene.

Although the publisher hasn't announced an exact date for the release of ranked modes, we can consider past trends and speculate. Modern Warfare 3 is fully operational and integrated into the existing Call of Duty HQ platform, which might allow developers to migrate some of the ranked assets from Modern Warfare 2 (MW2), similar to the weapons and cosmetics carry-over process.

The new ranked modes are also expected to feature their rulesets and restrictions to balance the playing field. This article will discuss the possible release timeline for Modern Warfare 3’s ranked mode.

When will Modern Warfare 3 Ranked be released?

Activision and Sledgehammer Games haven't officially announced any news launching a competitive or ranked mode for Modern Warfare 3. However, it's sure to arrive as it brings additional gameplay content, rewards, and an aggressive rush to rise in the global leaderboards.

The MW3 Ranked mode will most probably be released in the Season 1 Reloaded update. The update will reportedly be available for download in January 2024, implying it will be inaugurated in the new year.

Considering that the first seasonal update is slated to go live in December 2023, the developers might also introduce some Limited-Time Modes (LTMs) to celebrate the winter holidays.

Why is Modern Warfare 3 Ranked mode being delayed?

The developers might keep a gap between the game’s official release and the ranked mode updates to allow players to experience and learn the game. Once the competitive percentage of the community has gotten familiar with everything there is to know about the maps, modes, weapons, new gear and perk system, and movement, developers would open the gates to the ranked matchmaking feature.

The new updates could also bring in new balance changes that could affect some weapons and playstyles, which can be a deciding factor in winning or losing a competitive match. Therefore, a fair set of rules and restrictions must be in place—limiting maps, modes, and weapons—similar to Modern Warfare 2.

Despite the absence of ranked modes, fans can keep grinding the casual ones to hone their skills and train for every possible situation. Leveling up accounts and completing weapon progression is crucial for accessing the best attachments and aids in creating some of the most effective class setups.

You can also keep an eye out for the official Twitter (X) pages of Call of Duty and Sledgehammer Games for announcements and news.