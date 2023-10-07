Modern Warfare 3 all Vest Perks explained: Engineer, Gunner, Demolition and more

In Modern Warfare 3, the Call of Duty franchise has adopted a novel system of perks related to equipment known as Vest Perks. Modern Warfare 3's global release is one month away. Courtesy of the Call of Duty Next 2023 event, we now know more information about the game than ever before. Each Vest Perk has its own set of benefits, allowing players to tailor their game experience to their liking.

The Engineer Vest, Gunner Vest, Demolition Vest, and Infantry Vest are the four unique Vest Perks in the new system. Each is intended to highlight a specific gaming technique, considerably improving the Modern Warfare experience.

Vest Perks in Modern Warfare 3 explained

Modern Warfare 3's Vest Perk system is smartly designed to match perks with equipment items, altering gameplay through strategic decision-making. Players can now customize their Vests to suit their preferred style of play and strategic approach, increasing the tactical field and adding to the immersive gameplay experience.

Engineer Vest in Modern Warfare 3

The Engineering Vest is one of the most unique additions to the Modern Warfare 3 arsenal. A player wearing it can see enemy equipment, Field Upgrades, and Killstreaks through barriers. This talent provides a strategic advantage in the game by detecting threats early and increasing team awareness.

The Vest also ensures a faster recharging of Field Upgrades, increasing the player's efficiency on the battlefield. The Engineer Vest's combination of powers makes him an effective defensive and team-oriented asset in Modern Warfare 3.

Gunner Vest in Modern Warfare 3

Gunner Vest in Modern Warfare 3

The Gunner Vest is primarily beneficial to powerful hitters. It ensures that players spawn with maximum ammo and faster reload speed, dramatically increasing firepower and sustained offense potential.

A player sporting a Gunner Vest can potentially rule the battlefield. The faster reload speed allows for more efficient combat engagement, keeping them ready and steady in the midst of intense firefights.

Demolition Vest in Modern Warfare 3

Demolition Vest in Modern Warfare 3

The Demolition Vest provides tactical and lethal resupplies every 25 seconds. It is ideal for protracted confrontations and heavily defended adversaries in Modern Warfare 3.

Wearing a Demolition Vest gives a player the advantage of constantly replenishing their lethal and tactical weaponry, making them into a ruthless force on the battlefield. Its ability to keep tossing back at enemies makes it a game-changer.

Infantry Vest in Modern Warfare 3

Infantry Vest in Modern Warfare 3

The Infantry Vest is designed for players who like an aggressive play style, as it increases Tactical Sprint length and decreases recharge time. Players in Modern Warfare 3 who wear it can cover more ground and restore their sprint ability faster, allowing them to seize key positions and objectives more efficiently.

The Infantry Vest emphasizes speed and maneuverability, offering players an advantage in high-speed combat conditions.

Choosing the right Vest Perk is a strategic decision that can shape the outcome of the game, rewarding tactical thinking and purposeful gameplay in Modern Warfare 3.