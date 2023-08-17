All Modern Warfare 3 gameplay features confirmed so far

Modern Warfare 3 is the most anticipated game of 2023 and will be released on November 10, 2023. Until recently, players have gotten different insights about the game, heightening their enthusiasm, but nothing concrete has been released. However, the MW3 revealing event, Shadow Siege, will take place in a few hours, and Call of Duty has publicly announced some vital facts in their official Blog, including several gameplay elements.

Despite rumors and leaks, MW3's crucial pieces of information were kept under wraps. Several details have recently emerged, generating new enthusiasm and raising expectations to new heights throughout the community.

This article highlights confirmed Modern Warfare 3 gameplay aspects, providing gamers with a glimpse of what's to come and what to expect.

Modern Warfare 3 confirmed gameplay feature

Expand Tweet

The most recent Call of Duty blog post revealed important gameplay features while withholding specifics to spark fan interest and encourage speculation. Key aspects were revealed, eliciting excitement and inventive hypotheses from the community.

The gameplay features disclosed thus far for MW3 are listed below:

New Open Combat missions in Campaign

New Combat Vests and Perk System for customizing your Multiplayer Operator

New Tac-Stance movement

New After-Market Parts for unparalleled Gunsmith customization

The new Call of Duty blog post selectively revealed crucial features, showcasing the upcoming campaign's dynamic open combat segments, which encourage dynamic scenarios with different approaches.

In multiplayer, a vast customization spectrum, tactical movement upgrades, and additional Gunsmith possibilities were mentioned.

These upgrades collectively offer an immersive atmosphere enhanced by a variety of gameplay advances.

Modern Warfare 3 Carry Forward content from MW2

Expand Tweet

The Carry Forward feature will allow players to continue enjoying their prior player inventory and weapon progression from last year's Modern Warfare 2.

You will be able to carry over almost every piece of content, such as weapon blueprints, Operators and Operator skins, and cosmetics (Weapon Charm, Weapon Stickers, Emblems, and Loading Screens).

This significant feature honors players' hard work by allowing the transfer of valuable content to the upcoming release, maintaining hard-earned achievements in a smooth transition.

Modern Warfare 3 Ricochet upgrade

Expand Tweet

Ricochet, the anti-cheat system, is set to be improved along with MW3. To combat toxicity, new features will be introduced to provide a pleasurable, fair, and welcoming online environment for all players.

The information provided above covers all gameplay elements confirmed for Modern Warfare 3 to date.

For more information on the game's unveiling, check in to the Shadow Siege event, which will take place in-game in Warzone 2 and is set to begin on August 17 at 10:30 a.m. PT.