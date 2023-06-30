Call of Duty developers upgrade RICOCHET with new ways to combat cheaters in Warzone 2 and MW2

Call of Duty's anti-cheat software called RICOCHET was released on the same day that Caldera was launched for Warzone Pacific on December 15, 2021. The software is a kernel-level driver for PC players, and it significantly helped decrease the number of cheaters (who are mostly found on the PC platform).

Since the anti-cheat software's release, the developers have been keeping it updated to counter new exploits and combat cheaters. One such recent measure includes 'Hallucination decoys', among some other updates. The new update will only affect illegitimate players, so the majority of the player base will not even notice a difference with the latest update.

How do 'Hallucination decoys' work to combat Call of Duty cheaters?

As Warzone 2 is a free-to-play game, the number of cheaters is significant, mostly because once a player is banned, they can always make a new account to get back to playing illegitimately. Activision does not hardware-ID ban players, so cheaters can continue using hardware that has previously been used for cheating in a Call of Duty game.

Some new mitigations have been added to Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 that affect cheaters. A mitigation is a method used by Team Ricochet that affects the gameplay of players who have been detected to be cheating but have not been banned. The mitigation increases the time a cheater will need to wait before they're able to make a new account, and it also gives the developers more data to assess the cheating software being used.

Hallucinations cause cheaters to see clones of other players while in a battle royale match. This clone mimics the exact movements of real players to trick cheaters into thinking that it's an enemy, which results in them shooting at it to no avail while giving away their position. Legitimate players will not see any difference in gameplay.

Such hallucinations will also be detected by the cheating software, which would result in false triggers such as aimbots shooting their weapons, wallhacks detecting an enemy that is not there, and more.

Other updates to Ricochet with the latest patch

In a previous update for Call of Duty by Team Ricochet, the bold move to ban third-party hardware devices was implemented. This mainly affects players using devices such as Cronus, which eliminates recoil, making it easier for them to track enemies. There has been a 59% decrease in the use of such devices, and repeat offenders have been suspended. These tactics have primarily been implemented to maintain the competitive integrity of Warzone Ranked and have worked well so far.

Lastly, the developers have acknowledged that false reporting of a legitimate player out of malice not only hurts the player but also falsifies their data. To combat this, players that falsely spam report others have a chance of getting penalized, including receiving a permanent account suspension.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 4 are currently live on all platforms, including PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

