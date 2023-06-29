How to play Lockdown in Warzone 2 Season 4?

Lockdown is a limited-time game mode that is now available to play in Call of Duty: Warzone 2. The mode was announced with the Season 4 road map. It is exclusive to the new map of Vondel and can be played only in Quads. According to the Call of Duty blog, Lockdown is inspired by Modern Warfare 2's Hardpoint, where players must compete to take hold of a point on the map.

However, Lockdown can be much more challenging and is played out on a larger scale. It combines elements of both Battle Royale and objective-based modes for a fun and casual session. While this mode can be more forgiving than the typical Battle Royale modes, it is far more intense than Hardpoint.

This article will take a closer look at the new Lockdown LTM game mode in Warzone 2.

How does Lockdown LTM work in Warzone 2

Lockdown is now part of the active playlist. As already established, Lockdown is similar to the Hardpoint game mode from Modern Warfare 2. Players are divided into squads of four (Quads only). The game mode supports a maximum of 36 players per match. They must take control of the various zones on Vondel.

Unlike in game modes like Ground War, where sites are static, these zones are not permanent and keep changing with time.

At any given time, there will be 6 objectives spread across a small section of the map and a High-Value zone that appears randomly during the match, which grants more points. If your squad has the highest points in the match, your position will be marked on the map for enemies to track you down.

Look for a red flag on your teammates to know if you are marked. The game also notifies you and all other players on the map of the same.

As squads spawn on the map, they must take control of these sites. Doing so will reward them with points. The squad that reaches 650 points first wins the match.

Unlike in Resurgence and Battle Royale modes, where players must acquire loot, all players can drop with their preferred loadouts in Lockdown LTM. As for the respawn mechanics, they behave like Resurgence, where upon elimination, you'll have to wait for the timer to finish before you can spawn again.

This is all there is to know about Lockdown at the moment. The mode is currently part of the active playlist, but as Warzone 2 tends to rotate its playlists, it won't always be available to play.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 4 are live. The update is available on Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

